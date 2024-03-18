MV Agusta under majority ownership of Pierer Mobility

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 18 2024 10:52 am

With its majority takeover of Italian motorcycle maker MV Agusta, Pierer Mobility has installed Hubert Trunkepolz as member of the executive board. Trunkenpolz takes over the role of CEO and Chairman from Timur Sardarov, who will continue in the role of Vice-Chairman, brand ambassador and consultant.

Pierer Mobility acquired a stake in MV Agusta in November 2022. The Austrian motorcycle group now owns 50.1% of MV Agusta, leaving 49.9% in the hands of the Sardarov family.

Pierer Mobility brands include KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas, as well as bicycle brand Felt along with electric bicycles made under the Husqvarna and GasGas names. In Malaysia, MV Agusta is under distributorship of AFY Mobility Industries with a showroom in Section 51A, Petaling Jaya.

The Varese, Italy, motorcycle maker has had a troubled financial history, including involvement with Mercedes-AMG, Harley-Davidson and Russian investment group Black Ocean. The brand was previously owned by Malaysian car maker Proton.

