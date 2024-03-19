2024 Audi Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro with 5-year warranty now RM13,800 cheaper at RM480,990

Looking to get the Audi Q8 e-tron? Good news, because distributor PHS Automotive Malaysia is offering a discount on the range-topping S line 55 quattro variant – replete with the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) – in time for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

Originally priced at RM494,790, the car now retails at RM480,990 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the AAP that provides a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty (up from a two-year coverage as standard) and three years or 45,000 km of scheduled maintenance. That’s a saving of RM13,800, effectively giving you the AAP for free (the car costs RM481,790 as standard).

But hang on a minute, didn’t the S line 55 quattro cost RM488,790 with the AAP when it was launched in June last year? Yes, but prices were raised across the board as of February 2024. This promotion negates the increase and gives you an extra RM7,800 in savings on top of that. It’s also just RM5,200 more than what the car cost without the AAP last year, so it’s pretty good value.

2024 Audi Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro with 5-year warranty now RM13,800 cheaper at RM480,990

For that money, you get dual electric motors that produce a total output of 408 PS (300 kW) and 664 Nm of torque, getting you from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. A 114 kWh battery delivers a range of 584 km on the WLTP cycle and can be charged from zero to 80% in 31 minutes using a DC fast charger at up to 170 kW. The car also supports 22 kW of AC charging, taking six hours for a full charge.

Standard kit includes matrix LED headlights, illuminated “singleframe” grille, 21-inch two-tone Audi Sport turbine-style alloy wheels, adaptive dampers, a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch MMI Navigation plus infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-adjustable seats upholstered in Valcona leather, a flat-bottomed S line steering wheel, a panoramic glass sunroof, soft-close doors and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Highlights of this particular variant include the side-view cameras (replacing the conventional door mirrors), an air ioniser with an air freshener function (Winter or Summer scents available) and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system.

As for driver assists, the Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro comes with autonomous emergency braking, rear collision warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, evasive steering assist, and front and rear cross traffic alert.

GALLERY: Audi Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro in Malaysia

