2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500

Posted in Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 21 2024 12:50 pm

Joining the Kawasaki ZX-25R SE in Malaysia is the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR, priced at RM36,500 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This compares against the RM33,900 price of the Kawasaki ZX-25R SE with the ZX-25RR getting upgraded components.

These include a Showa BFRC Lite monoshock at the back, with compression and rebound damping, compared with the ZX-25R SE’s preload only adjustment. At the front, suspension is identical for both models, with a 37 mm diameter upside-down front fork.

Also included is a Kawasaki quickshifter (also standard on the SE) as well as Kawasaki Traction Control and assist and slipper clutch on the six-speed gearbox. Engine internals remain the same, with an inline-four cylinder 249 cc liquid-cooled mill producing 51 PS at 15,500 rpm (with Ram Air) and 22.9 Nm of torque at 14,500 rpm.

There are two ride modes – Full or Low – along with electronically controlled throttle bodies and a built-in immobiliser. For braking, the ZX-25R uses a single 310 mm diameter disc with monobloc calliper on the front wheel while the rear wheel uses a 220 mm calliper, with wheel sizes being 110/70 for the front and 150/60 at the back.

For connectivity, the ZX-25RR comes with Kawasaki’s Rideology app with Bluetooth connection to the rider’s smartphone. There is only colour option for the ZX-15RR, Lime Green/Ebony Black, with stocks expected in Kawasaki Malaysia All-Star dealers at the end of March.

