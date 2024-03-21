2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500

Posted in Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By /

2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500

Joining the Kawasaki ZX-25R SE in Malaysia is the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR, priced at RM36,500 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This compares against the RM33,900 price of the Kawasaki ZX-25R SE with the ZX-25RR getting upgraded components.

These include a Showa BFRC Lite monoshock at the back, with compression and rebound damping, compared with the ZX-25R SE’s preload only adjustment. At the front, suspension is identical for both models, with a 37 mm diameter upside-down front fork.

Also included is a Kawasaki quickshifter (also standard on the SE) as well as Kawasaki Traction Control and assist and slipper clutch on the six-speed gearbox. Engine internals remain the same, with an inline-four cylinder 249 cc liquid-cooled mill producing 51 PS at 15,500 rpm (with Ram Air) and 22.9 Nm of torque at 14,500 rpm.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500

There are two ride modes – Full or Low – along with electronically controlled throttle bodies and a built-in immobiliser. For braking, the ZX-25R uses a single 310 mm diameter disc with monobloc calliper on the front wheel while the rear wheel uses a 220 mm calliper, with wheel sizes being 110/70 for the front and 150/60 at the back.

For connectivity, the ZX-25RR comes with Kawasaki’s Rideology app with Bluetooth connection to the rider’s smartphone. There is only colour option for the ZX-15RR, Lime Green/Ebony Black, with stocks expected in Kawasaki Malaysia All-Star dealers at the end of March.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500

2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500

2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500
2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 

Comments

  • Ben Yap on Mar 21, 2024 at 1:39 pm

    so the only difference is the rear suspension. not worth it for the price increase.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • averageuser on Mar 21, 2024 at 2:09 pm

    kah3 wonder who will buy this. pay 36k still go to 100kmh need 3rd gear while u can that with new bike less than that, and some faster with 2nd hand one Kawasaki is not known reliable engine like Honda and Suzuki.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 2
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 