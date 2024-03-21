2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR now in Malaysia, RM36,500

Joining the Kawasaki ZX-25R SE in Malaysia is the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-25RR, priced at RM36,500 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This compares against the RM33,900 price of the Kawasaki ZX-25R SE with the ZX-25RR getting upgraded components.
These include a Showa BFRC Lite monoshock at the back, with compression and rebound damping, compared with the ZX-25R SE’s preload only adjustment. At the front, suspension is identical for both models, with a 37 mm diameter upside-down front fork.
Also included is a Kawasaki quickshifter (also standard on the SE) as well as Kawasaki Traction Control and assist and slipper clutch on the six-speed gearbox. Engine internals remain the same, with an inline-four cylinder 249 cc liquid-cooled mill producing 51 PS at 15,500 rpm (with Ram Air) and 22.9 Nm of torque at 14,500 rpm.
There are two ride modes – Full or Low – along with electronically controlled throttle bodies and a built-in immobiliser. For braking, the ZX-25R uses a single 310 mm diameter disc with monobloc calliper on the front wheel while the rear wheel uses a 220 mm calliper, with wheel sizes being 110/70 for the front and 150/60 at the back.
For connectivity, the ZX-25RR comes with Kawasaki’s Rideology app with Bluetooth connection to the rider’s smartphone. There is only colour option for the ZX-15RR, Lime Green/Ebony Black, with stocks expected in Kawasaki Malaysia All-Star dealers at the end of March.
Comments
so the only difference is the rear suspension. not worth it for the price increase.
kah3 wonder who will buy this. pay 36k still go to 100kmh need 3rd gear while u can that with new bike less than that, and some faster with 2nd hand one Kawasaki is not known reliable engine like Honda and Suzuki.