Government considering using monthly cash transfers to dispense targeted subsidies – Rafizi Ramli

While the mechanism for targeted subsidies has yet to be announced, the government has once again said it is considering using monthly cash transfers as a means to disburse financial aid to those who qualify for it.
According to economy minister Rafizi Ramli, the government is currently discussing using monthly cash transfers as the proposed method of implementation. He said the monthly cash transfer method, if implemented, would be the first time it is done, as the New Straits Times reports.
“This approach has never been offered to the people before. Previously, eligible recipients of such programmes received aid once every three or four months. What is being considered right now is through monthly cash transfer model, like an additional sum to the monthly salary and there will be a range (of amount),” he said during the PADU town hall held at MBSA Convention Centre in Shah Alam on Saturday.
Rafizi said this in response to a question by one of the attendees, who asked if there would be an expiry date to the cash assistance if it were to be given via e-wallets.
Last year, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said that the government was considering providing subsidies to the rakyat via cash transfers. This, he said, would help prevent leakage and ensure the subsidy is delivered in a accurate manner.
Comments
Carro sahajalah my current car. Axia here I come.
I don’t get how this is rocket science…. So many government agencies I.e LHDN, JPJ, Bank Negara, Director databases. You name it, with a unique identifier being your national IC… surely you’d be able to identify true hardcore poor who deserve subsidies?
As above.
PH Gomen continue to troll millions of Msians
Almost all B40 signed
Now at 35% citizens
https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2024/03/24/padu-over-736-million-malaysians-have-updated-their-info-says-chief-statistician
No need to reinvent the wheel, PM Najib did that many years ago and registration for BRIM was seamless & flawless. That database still with LHDN so why need to reregister again for PADU? Real useless this gomen, just coz the current wheel does not Pakatan branding they are unhappy the man they kicked out will get all the credit so they wanted to rebrand & reinvent the wheel with PH name on it, then they can sleep better.
Real stupid laa this gomen.
just bank in to their TNG e-wallet with expiry date. they can only use the money to pay for fuel. in that way, they cannot accumulate it to buy iphone and later blame the government that the cash isn’t enough.
Singapore does it by cash transfer. So there should be no problem.
So just ask Spore how its done
No use. The targeted B40 will spend it on rokok and useless junks from Eco-shop while still whining about expensive petrol prices at roadside stalls and online.
Just implement apa you suka la. Next election you will be OUT
if this govt out, what you expect from the new govt? Everything 50% cheaper?
maybe he expect to get “duit royalti/wang ehsan” every year like kelantan & terengganu. negeri terimaan paling tertinggi wehh. tapi antara negeri termiskin.
biar Gomem miskin
biar Negara hutang
Asal poket-ku x jejas
Refer my name
Anwar menang rakyat senang
Callback: Macam taik sja balik balik mau sebut pasal ni sedangkan mintiri2 bahalul tau gaji kebanyakan rakyat berapa saja. Mau bagi hint hint ka konon mau kasi naik harga minyak? Dulu konon cakap hari ini jadi PM, besok harga minyak turun. Puik! Save 29 bilion konon mengarut sja artikel dan sumber ni. Dia mau pakai merc dan kita rakyat jalan kaki atau pakai basikal mcm zaman 60an. Penjilat no need to reply la sebab sikit pun tidak akan ubah fikiran saya. Mau maki mau kecam? Normal stupid penjilat netizen keyboard warrior style? Tulis sja, manatau satu hari jumpa face to face hilang setengah muka ko tu sama saya. Really hate this type of shitty article yg mcm mau paksa2 rakyat makin susah.
No use.. how much gov wanna compensate the rakyat? Harga barang suda naik semua after petrol price follow market floating price ..all go up and no sight to go down..
I think this type of disbursement method is better than something that’s done at point-of-sale to avoid hanky panky (e.g., T20 asking B40 to help fill petrol using their IC or subsidy cards, and giving them 50% cash back of the discounted amount).
That said, they really need to scrutinize the financial aid applications to make sure there aren’t people who are part of T20 households that seemingly don’t have income or have low reported income because their income are from side channels or are unreported etc.
ini je formula yang mampu piji buat
Habis tu? Nak janji masuk syurga?
Janji masuk Valhalla better than staying in Pakatan Hell Msia.
B40 don’t pay tax . M40 above pay tax . Why can’t everyone get equal amount of cash subsidy ? B40 also have dozens of kids . What ever subsidy should limit to household with only 2 kids . Anything more than that it’s your problem . The subsidy money comes from M40 above . Not government money .
SST tu tax jugak kan?
Rafizi is in a suicide mission doesn’t matter what eh does, he will be Scapegoated… god speed Rafizi.
God dang Lapizi for coming back to spoil Msia again.
Singapore no oil field, invested in oil field in other countries via Temasek holdings, every year make money, reimburse back to their citizen during income tax declarations.
Now Malaysia got oil resource, belongs to Malaysians tak kira B40, M40, T20, & those below 18yo?
Malaysia 2023 petrol subsidy is rm50billion?
Malaysia 2023 citizens population is 30million?
rm50bil. kalau bahagi 30 mil. setiap rakyat dapat RM1,666
Nak cut subsidy lagi? reimburse je RM1,000 per rakyat = rm30bil, jimat 20bil tahun 2025.
Total buat kira2
Tak ya takut leakage la, penyalahgunaan la,
Lagi jimat kos implementasi, pakai je sistem Lhdn
rm1,666 sikit? rm1,000 sikit?
Harga Ron95 bersubsidi = rm2.05
Harga Ron95 tanpa sub. = rm3.22, beza rm1.17
rm1,666/1.17 = 1,424 Lit setahun (atau 118 Lit sebulan)
rm1,000/1.17 = 855 Lit. setahun (atau 71 Lit. sebulan)
refine lagi sikit. 30 million termasuk budak2, etc.
So 1666 seorg, sekeluarga 5 org = 8330? XD
Failed person and his failed statement,always confusing, unachievable, miserable and lists is continuously endless,
why dont use just lhdn data je? no need padu. bazir je padu ni. simple, not everyone registered with lhdn because not everyone qualified to pay tax, especially b40 and in kampung2, maksud lhdn pun tak tahu apa benda. and if jobless, self employed kerja2 kampung mana ada org isi cukai lhdn? so maybe ramai akan tercicir. if padu, if you deserve to get subsidy and want subsidy you have to isi padu, simple. b40 & m40, are you happy your subsidi minyak now t20 also get it? if ron95 increase to rm4 pun why worry if you will get subsidy price later. latest statistic shown the highest registered with padu come from negeri kelantan. good for you. i pray the best for you all.