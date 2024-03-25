Government considering using monthly cash transfers to dispense targeted subsidies – Rafizi Ramli

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 25 2024 10:44 am

While the mechanism for targeted subsidies has yet to be announced, the government has once again said it is considering using monthly cash transfers as a means to disburse financial aid to those who qualify for it.

According to economy minister Rafizi Ramli, the government is currently discussing using monthly cash transfers as the proposed method of implementation. He said the monthly cash transfer method, if implemented, would be the first time it is done, as the New Straits Times reports.

“This approach has never been offered to the people before. Previously, eligible recipients of such programmes received aid once every three or four months. What is being considered right now is through monthly cash transfer model, like an additional sum to the monthly salary and there will be a range (of amount),” he said during the PADU town hall held at MBSA Convention Centre in Shah Alam on Saturday.

Rafizi said this in response to a question by one of the attendees, who asked if there would be an expiry date to the cash assistance if it were to be given via e-wallets.

Last year, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said that the government was considering providing subsidies to the rakyat via cash transfers. This, he said, would help prevent leakage and ensure the subsidy is delivered in a accurate manner.

