Highway operators to complete maintenance works one week before 2024 Hari Raya festive holidays

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 25 2024 12:47 pm

The ministry of works (KKR) has held discussions with highway concession companies in Malaysia, and has asked the companies and operators of federal roads to complete all maintenance and repair works at least two weeks before the 2024 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, reported Sinar Harian.

For maintenance projects which are technical and difficult to complete within the stipulated timeframe, the works ministry has instructed all highway concession companies to complete the works one week before the festive holidays, according to works ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam.

For construction or maintenance projects which require more time to complete, the ministry will ask that these works are stopped temporarily, and the move is crucial as the ministry wants to ensure road users’ ease of planning their travels for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, Hasnol said.

The works ministry has also asked local authorities and highway concession companies to prepare traffic planning in areas affected by maintenance or construction works under their jurisdiction, and the minister added that one-way, contra-flow, bypass routes and temporary bridges are crucial to ensuring that road users are not faced with unnecessary traffic congestion during festive seasons.

These instructions are also applicable to companies carrying out construction of new roads such as at Lingkaran Tengah Utama from Bentong, Pahang to Kota Bharu, Kelantan. For toll plaza facilities, the ministry has also instructed highway operators to ensure that there are no issues such as malfunctions with regard to equipment for Touch ‘n Go, SmartTag and RFID lanes which can inconvenience highway users.

Highway concession companies have also been asked to ensure that personnel are deployed to offer immediate assistance to users facing any issues at every toll plaza, Hasnol said, adding that the works ministry has asked that all toll plaza lanes with any system issues be remedied immediately before the festive season.

