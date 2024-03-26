Licensing guidelines prepared by transport ministry for private, commercial vehicle inspections

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 26 2024 5:46 pm

The transport ministry of Malaysia has prepared licensing guidelines for the periodic inspections of private and commercial vehicles, following the end of Puspakom’s monopoly on vehicle inspection services later this year, reported News Straits Times.

The guidelines have been formulated in response to the Cabinet’s decision to introduce competition in the area of vehicle inspection services in March last year, said transport minister Anthony Loke.

“Qualified and competent parties will be granted the authority and license to conduct vehicle inspections under the Road Transport Act 1987. Oversight of the services provided will be stipulated through license conditions. License holders will also be subjected to fees for each issued license,” Loke said in a statement.

Comprehensive guidelines on vehicle licensing will be made accessible online on the transport ministry and road transport department (JPJ) websites from April 15, Loke added.

The transport ministry and the JPJ will grant interim approval to qualified parties after careful assessment, which will allow for 24 months of preparation and development, the transport minister said.

“Any party failing to complete all preparation processes during this period will have their interim approval revoked and will not be granted a license. Parties successfully completing all development processes and approved to commence operations by [the JPJ] will be granted a license to conduct motor vehicle inspections for a maximum period of 10 years, with the possibility of extension as determined later,” Loke said.

All license holders must provide services as stipulated by the conditions of the license, and they must comply with other directives issued throughout the effective license period. Parties found to have violated these conditions will be penalised, and may have their licenses suspended or revoked, the minister continued.

Last year, Loke said that the matter was decided in a cabinet meeting on March 17, 2023, and said that the decision to do so was because the government wanted to promote a competitive vehicle inspection industry as well as to increase efficiency.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.