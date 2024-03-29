Bangkok 2024: Third-gen Mitsubishi Triton grows larger; new 4N16 engine, ADAS now includes ACC

Posted in Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / March 29 2024 5:00 pm

The third-generation Mitsubishi Triton that made its global debut in Thailand last July has also been on display at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), which has given us the opportunity to bring a live image gallery of the brand’s latest pick-up truck.

The Triton in its third generation also marks the brand’s sixth-generation of pick-up truck, and also went on sale earlier this year in the brand’s native Japan for the first time in 12 years. As shown here at BIMS 2024, the Triton is displayed in Athlete trim.

The double-cab body that is most relevant to the Malaysian market brings the third-generation Triton to 5,360 mm long (55 mm longer than its predecessor), 1,930 mm wide (+115 mm) and 1,815 mm tall (+35 mm), while wheelbase is 3,130 mm (+130 mm).

A new engine codenamed 4N16 is same 2.4 litre capacity as before (2,442 cc), featuring an intercooler, a variable geometry turbocharger, common rail fuel injection and DOHC.

This is offered in three states of tune, with the headlining spec bringing 204 PS at 3,500 rpm and 470 Nm from 1,500 rpm to 2,750 rpm; two other versions produce 184 PS/430 Nm, and 150 PS/330 Nm.

The Athlete variant shown here is of the high-output powertrain specification, which is mated to the manufacturer’s Super Select 4WD-II driveline system that features four modes – 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (full-time 4WD), 4HLc (locked centre differential) and 4LLc (locked centre differential with lower gears).

Active Yaw Control (AYC) also features on variants with Super Select 4WD-II, improving cornering performance by lightly braking the inside front wheel.

Active safety kit on the third-generation Triton is comprised of Forward Collision Mitigation (autonomous emergency braking), Blind Spot Warning (blind spot monitoring) with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), also adding Adaptive Cruise Control that was absent from its predecessor. Other features such as Active Stability Control (ASC), traction control, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist continue to feature.

For now, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia is working to have the third-generation Triton brought to Malaysia before the end of this year, though its launch date has yet to be confirmed. In Thailand, pricing for the third-generation Triton starts from 565,000 baht (RM73,390) for the Single Cab 2.4L Active cab-chassis variant, and tops out at 1,298,000 baht (RM168,602) for the Double Cab Athlete 4WD AT.

