2024 Mazda CX-80 3-row SUV teased – April 18 debut

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By /

2024 Mazda CX-80 3-row SUV teased – April 18 debut

The Mazda CX-80 will make its debut on April 18 as the fourth SUV to be part of the carmaker’s Large Product group, joining other models like the CX-60, CX-70 and CX-90 which have already been revealed.

Pre-sales of the CX-80 will start in May this year, with the SUV set to arrive in dealerships in the autumn. According to Mazda, the CX-80 will become the new flagship in the region, slotting in above the CX-60.

The CX-80 is a three-row SUV that has two folding seats in the third row and a choice of three second-row configurations. The latter includes an option for two separate captain chairs combined with a centre console, creating a 2-2-3 layout as an alternative to a 2-3-3 one.

The CX-80 will also be a big vehicle with an overall length of almost five metres and a wheelbase that is well over three metres. For context, the CX-60 measures 4,745 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,870 mm. The greater differentiation is noteworthy considering the CX-70 and CX-90 share the same wheelbase of 3,119 mm, with only separate bumper designs to tell them apart.

Based on the teasers provided, the CX-80 will look noticeably different compared to the CX-60 by having a stretched and more upright rear, along with a redesigned greenhouse. We can also spot thick chrome trim around the rear side windows, although the taillights look similar.

Like its siblings, the CX-80 will ride on the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with a front-engine longitudinal layout and rear-wheel drive. As such, it should mirror the CX-60’s powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid option based on the additional fuel cap on one of the rear fenders. The CX-80 is the replacement for the CX-8 and CX-9 which ended production (for selected markets) in 2023.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mazda 2 Hatchback 2024
Mazda 2 Sedan 2024
Mazda 3 Hatchback 2024
Mazda 3 Sedan 2024
Mazda 6 Sedan 2024
Mazda 6 Grand Touring 2024
Mazda CX-3 2024
Mazda CX-5 2024
Mazda CX-8 2024
Mazda CX-9 2024
Mazda BT-50 2024
Mazda MX-5 2024
Mazda CX-30 2024
Mazda MX-30 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MAZDA 2
MAZDA CX-8
MAZDA CX-3
MAZDA 3
MAZDA CX-5
MAZDA CX-5
MAZDA CX-5
MAZDA CX-5
MAZDA 2

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 