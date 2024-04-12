2024 Mazda CX-80 3-row SUV teased – April 18 debut

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / April 12 2024 11:57 am

The Mazda CX-80 will make its debut on April 18 as the fourth SUV to be part of the carmaker’s Large Product group, joining other models like the CX-60, CX-70 and CX-90 which have already been revealed.

Pre-sales of the CX-80 will start in May this year, with the SUV set to arrive in dealerships in the autumn. According to Mazda, the CX-80 will become the new flagship in the region, slotting in above the CX-60.

The CX-80 is a three-row SUV that has two folding seats in the third row and a choice of three second-row configurations. The latter includes an option for two separate captain chairs combined with a centre console, creating a 2-2-3 layout as an alternative to a 2-3-3 one.

The CX-80 will also be a big vehicle with an overall length of almost five metres and a wheelbase that is well over three metres. For context, the CX-60 measures 4,745 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,870 mm. The greater differentiation is noteworthy considering the CX-70 and CX-90 share the same wheelbase of 3,119 mm, with only separate bumper designs to tell them apart.

Based on the teasers provided, the CX-80 will look noticeably different compared to the CX-60 by having a stretched and more upright rear, along with a redesigned greenhouse. We can also spot thick chrome trim around the rear side windows, although the taillights look similar.

Like its siblings, the CX-80 will ride on the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with a front-engine longitudinal layout and rear-wheel drive. As such, it should mirror the CX-60’s powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid option based on the additional fuel cap on one of the rear fenders. The CX-80 is the replacement for the CX-8 and CX-9 which ended production (for selected markets) in 2023.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.