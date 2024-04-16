Continental MaxContact MC7 launched in Malaysia

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 16 2024 3:26 pm

Continental Tyre Malaysia (CTM) has launched the new MaxContact MC7, which joins other products in the brand’s Generation 7 range that includes the SportContact 7, Ultra Contact UC7 as well as the ComfortContact CC7. Available in sizes ranging from 16 to 21 inches, the MaxContact MC7 was designed to provide maximum control, shorter braking distances and reduced noise levels.

“Developed and tested by a team of 25 engineers and material experts through more than 8,000 hours in R&D, we engineered a high-performance sporty tyre that meets the unique needs of the drivers who seek the thrill from their everyday driving,” said Tolga Mutlu, head of product management, Continental Replacement Tyres APAC.

Key features of the MC7 include optimisation of pressure distribution within the tyre to maximise the contact area with the road to create a wider footprint. Along with the Cornering Macroblocks, this redistributes force for a more controlled and stable drive to enable sharper turns at higher speeds and around corners.

Click to enlarge

Additionally, the ReFlex Compound creates a higher resistance to tyre deformation, leading to improved steering response and accuracy. The compound that is comprised of polymer blend also enhances the transfer of kinetic energy to heat when braking, leading to shorter braking distances on both dry and wet roads.

The latter is not uncommon in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, so the MC7 is also designed with 3D laser-cut sipes to reduce the risk of aquaplaning by expelling water quickly through the tyre grooves. Meanwhile, the upgraded two-in-one Noise Breaker 3.0 prevents noise from building up and transmitted to the cabin by breaking up sound waves into smaller frequencies.

