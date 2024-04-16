Smartlane activated on PLUS Tapah to Gopeng today

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / April 16 2024 11:03 am

The Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) traffic management centre has announced the activation of a Smartlane on the PLUS North South Highway between Tapah and Gopeng, northbound to Ipoh.

Specifically, the stretch is from KM 303.2 to KM 297.0, starting from Gua Tempurung. The active period for this Smartlane is today (April 16) from 9am till 7pm.

For those who are not aware of the Smartlane initiative, it allows the use of the emergency lane at a specific stretch, to widen traffic flow and ease congestion. At the end of the designated Smartlane stretch, vehicles on the emergency lane must flow back into the normal lanes. Drive safe.

