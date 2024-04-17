2024 Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain with Ironguard power roller shutter in Malaysia – fr RM156k, limited units offered

Posted in Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 17 2024 9:59 am

Isuzu Malaysia has introduced a new variant of the Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck that comes with an Ironguard power roller shutter. Priced at RM155,938.40, it costs RM3,000 more than the regular 3.0L 4X4 X-Terrain it is based on and will be offered in limited units.

Said power roller shutter is essentially a motorised cover for the bed of the pick-up truck that can be locked and has an anti-theft design to deter break-ins. To further protect valuables stored in the bed, the cover is also water and dust resistant.

Opening or closing the roller shutter can be done using the key fob, buttons near the tailgate or inside the cabin as well as via a dedicated mobile app. Other features include rails for mounting accessories, bed illumination and there is also an anti-pinch mechanism to prevent squished limbs.

Aside from the Ironguard item, the rest of the pick-up truck is pretty much identical to the standard X-Terrain. Under the bonnet is still a 4JJ3-TCX 3.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel making 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and selectable four-wheel drive system.

The kit list includes automatic bi-LED projected headlamps, LED DRLs, front and rear LED fog lamps, roof rails, 18-inch dark grey alloy wheels with 265/60 profile all-terrain tyres, a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument display, keyless entry and start, remote engine start, ambient lighting, a 9-inch touchscreen head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), leather seat upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, illuminated sill plates and a wireless charging pad.

Click to enlarge

Safety and driver assistance features are seven airbags, the usual array of passive systems (ESC, traction control, ABS, EBD), hill start assist, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, an around view monitor, autonomous emergency braking, pedal misapplication mitigation, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

Like the X-Terrain, a sports bar and cargo tray are optional add-ons, but the Ironguard-equipped variant comes with one less colour option. Available hues are Islay Grey, Valencia Orange and Onyx Black – the Dolomite White Pearl option is the fourth colour for the standard X-Terrain. A seven-year, unlimited-mileage warranty accompanies each purchase, with the Ironguard power roller shutter being covered for 18 months.

GALLERY: 2024 Isuzu D-Max with Ironguard Power Roller Shutter brochure and price list

