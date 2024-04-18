Neta Malaysia offers lifetime warranty for a limited period and introduces customer loyalty programme

Posted in Cars, Local News, Neta / By Gerard Lye / April 18 2024 10:59 am

Intro Synergy, the official distributor Neta electric vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia, has announced it is offering a lifetime warranty to the first 500 customers who purchase a Neta V between April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Naturally, there are terms and conditions to this offer. To qualify, new buyers (individual owners for non-commercial use) must register their Neta V before July 31, 2024. Additionally, the warranty only covers the EV’s battery, electric motor and motor control unit.

Existing Neta V owners – around 100 units have been sold so far – aren’t left out either, as they are also eligible for the lifetime warranty if they meet certain requirements. These include a distance travelled of not more than 30,000 km per year and their vehicle must not have any modifications made to it, nor should it have its battery damaged due to an accident, flood or fire.

This offer is also only applicable to the first owner (private owners and users; non-commercial use), and the vehicle must be sent for scheduled service at an authorised Neta service centre using genuine parts.

Besides the lifetime warranty, the company also introduced the Neta Loyalty Programme which provides members with the opportunity to receive rewards of up to RM24,300. To be a part of the programme, you must be a Neta V owner and have the brand logo placed on the car body for a period of five years. This effectively makes you a brand ambassador and with photo postings on social media, you’ll be rewarded with a RM24,300 advertising reward.

Other benefits of the programme include a 21% discount on selected accessories and free car rentals through NexV (up to 10 days per year; currently available at Careplus Mall Seremban). There are also lucky draws where the first draw will see 200 participants win RM5,000, while the second draw is a RM20,000 prize for 500 participants. A third draw will see 1,000 participants take home a RM50,000 voucher to purchase a Neta X.

Members of the programme can also take part in social media competitions to win vouchers by showcasing their Neta EV on Facebook. Prizes include a RM5,000 voucher to purchase any Neta product for the winner with the most followers, while second and third consecutive wins will net a RM10,000 and RM20,000 voucher respectively.

