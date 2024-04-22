Penang second bridge to be partially closed Tuesday to Thursday, April 23 to 25 for cable inspection

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 22 2024 9:34 am

A section of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, also known as the Penang second bridge will be partially closed from Tuesday to Thursday, April 23 to 25 for cable inspection work, Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) has stated in a Facebook post.

This will be from KM12.5 to KM18.5, with the closure being from 9am to 5am over the three-day period and contra-flow traffic measures will be activated, according to the report.

“The temporary closure is to make way for cable inspection work on the main span and will operate as usual after the inspection. For any enquiries, emergency assistance, or latest traffic updates, users are advised to contact JKSB Hotline at 1-300-30-2828,” the company said.

Meanwhile regarding a separate traffic diversion in the state, Bernama has reported that there will be a temporary lane closure and traffic diversion on the median of the Bayan Lepas-bound and George Town-bound routes of the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 23 and 24.

This is to facilitate construction works for The Light Interchange, which involves the construction of new elevated ramps for The Light Waterfront Penang and for the widening of the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, the report cited IJM Land as saying. Any temporary traffic diversions or road closures will be scheduled during off-peak hours from 10am to 5pm in order to minimise disruption to road users, it said.

