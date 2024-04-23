BRT Sunway to operate on street level on April 27 – elevated track used for Under Armour Dual Race run

Take note, Sunway/USJ residents and those who take the BRT Sunway Line. The elevated bus route will be running on street level this Saturday night. That’s 6pm to midnight, April 27. This is to make way for the Under Armour Dual Race running event, which will flag off at 11pm.

This means that the BRT buses will be moving under the elevated track, and will stop directly below the BRT stations except at four stations, which will have alternative pick-up and drop-off points. The stations are USJ 7, South Quay, Mentari and Sunway Setia Jaya – see the list and images above for the points.

Much like Prasarana’s own BRT Run, UA’s 21.1 km relay run will be interesting as it utilises the elevated bus route. It’s almost like running on a closed highway, Duo Highway Challenge style, but the road is narrower and you run pass the stations. The route can be seen for miles ahead too, unblocked.

Runners, race pack collection is this Friday, April 26, from 10am to 10pm at the Under Armour store in Sunway Pyramid. As usual, bring your confirmation slip and ID. Have a good run.

