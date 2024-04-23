Full lane closure, contraflow towards Penang Bridge

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / April 23 2024 9:36 am

Click to enlarge

Penang folks, take note. There will be a full lane closure on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu expressway heading towards the Penang Bridge starting tonight.

The exact location is described as ‘Line M, CH 1.1 – CH 1.9’ and it’s where The Light is. All four lanes heading towards Penang Bridge will be closed, and there will be a contraflow, so two Georgetown-bound lanes will be closed for this purpose.

The lane closure is for construction works by IJM Corp, and will be in place from 10pm till 5am, today and tomorrow (April 23-24). Drive safe in the area and follow the signs.

