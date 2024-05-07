smart #3 EV – ROIs for coupé-SUV open in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, smart / By Mick Chan / May 7 2024 1:40 pm

Registrations of interest for the smart #3 have opened in Malaysia, the company has revealed, following the model’s preview at last month’s running of KL Car Free Morning in Kuala Lumpur. This should mean that an official Malaysian-market launch is due soon.

The smart #3 is the second model from the smart Automobile brand that is a joint venture between Geely and Mercedes-Benz, after the brand’s first model, the #1.

Physically, the #3 measures 4,440 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm, whereas the #1 is slightly shorter but wider and taller, at 4,270 mm long, 1,822 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. The #3 shares its Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) underpinnings with the #1.

From debut, the #3 is specified with a 66-kWh nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery offering 440 km of range (WLTP), that powers a 272 PS motor driving the rear wheels. There is also a 422 PS dual-motor AWD version that is badged a smart #3 Brabus, denoting its performance slant.

Earlier official images from the debut of the #3 revealed that the model’s dashboard architecture largely mimics that of the #1, save for detail changes such as circular air-conditioning vents on the centre console and oval units on the sides, rather than oval units throughout in the #1.

Further interior equipment includes a 12.8-inch central floating touchscreen, audio is by a 13-speaker Beats sound system, and a panoramic sunroof adds natural light to the cabin, while a multi-colour ambient lighting ensemble adds to the ambience.

Pricing details for the #3 in Malaysia have yet to emerge, though the #3 range in China has been updated to start from 164,900 yuan (RM109,200) for the Standard Range, which is joined by the Dynamic Long Range that is priced at 184,900 yuan (RM122,400). The upper half of the range consists of the Dynamic AWD at 219,900 yuan (RM145,600), and the Brabus variant at 289,900 yuan (RM191,900).

