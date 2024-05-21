2024 Triumph Daytona 660 launched at Malaysia Auto Show 2024, priced at RM49,500

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 21 2024 4:49 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660, priced at RM49,500 with a two-year or 16,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Triumph’s smallest modern sportsbike was launched at the on-going Malaysia Auto Show 2024.

Powered by the same inline-triple that powers the Triumph Street Triple 600 and Triumph Tiger 660, the Daytona 660 gets 95 PS at 11,520 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox equipped with slip and assist clutch with chain final drive.

Suspension is done with Showa upside-down big piston 41 mm diameter front forks and Showa preload adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking is done with radial-mount four-piston brakes with twin 310 mm discs with a 220 mm fixed disc with single piston sliding calliper in the rear, and two-channel ABS is standard.

There are three ride modes – Sport, Road and Rain – with optimised throttle response and traction control settings for road conditions – while traction control is switchable for riding on the track. A new Emergency Deceleration Warning system activates the Daytona’s hazard lights under heavy braking to alert road users.

A digital LCD gauge is found inside the cockpit, displaying all the necessary information while the My Triumph Connectivity System for connecting to the rider’s smartphone is an optional extra, as is Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter.

With 14-litres of fuel in the tank, the Daytona 660 weighs in at 201 kg, while the seat places the rider 810 off the ground with a low seat height option set at 785 mm. Three colour options are available, with prominent “660” graphics.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.