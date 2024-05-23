Up to RM30k off Volvo demo, courtesy cars at the Sime Darby Swedish Auto Pre-owned Carnival, May 25-26!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / May 23 2024 9:44 am

The name Volvo is synonymous with Swedish design and safety innovation – ideals that hold true whether you’re buying new or used. As such, a pre-owned Volvo represents an attractive lower-priced entry into ownership, all while retaining the qualities of a brand new one.

Which is why you won’t want to miss out on the Sime Darby Swedish Auto Pre-owned Carnival, happening this weekend, May 25 and 26 at Ara Damansara. Here, you’ll be able to browse from a wide range of Volvo demo and courtesy cars, available with rebates of up to RM30,000*!

What’s more, if you purchase a 2023 unit, you’ll receive a complimentary Volvo original dash cam, as well as an extended one-year free service package. For minimal hassle, you’ll be able to trade in your current car at the event.

And that’s not all – there’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with refreshments, an ice-cream booth, a popcorn counter and a kids’ playground area for you to enjoy. So head on over to the Sime Darby Swedish Auto Pre-owned Carnival at Ara Damansara from May 25 to 26, 8:30am to 6pm and drive home your dream Volvo! For more information, visit the official Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Terms and conditions apply.

*While stocks last