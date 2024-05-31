2024 Jeep Wagoneer S debuts as brand’s first global EV – 400V architecture, 600 hp, 800 Nm, 483 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / May 31 2024 10:47 am

Jeep has unveiled its first global electric vehicle (EV) called the Wagoneer S, which will first launch in the United States and Canada in the second half of 2024 before being made available in markets around the world.

Built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the Wagoneer S features a 400V architecture and a 100-kWh battery, the latter delivering a range of around 483 km (300 miles). The American carmaker did not provide detailed charging information but claims a 20-80% state of charge can be achieved in just 23 minutes with DC fast charging.

As standard, the new Jeep SUV gets a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive, with each axle getting its own Stellantis-designed electric drive module that combines the electric motor, gearing and power electronics into a single, compact unit.

This setup is rated at 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of 3.4 seconds. For context, the old Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its 6.2 litre supercharged V8 needs 3.5 seconds to complete the same sprint. Through the Selec-Terrain traction management system, drivers will have five drive modes to choose from, namely Auto, Sport, Eco, Snow and Sand.

In terms of size, the five-seat Wagoneer S is smaller than the Grand Cherokee and boasts a unique design unlike other models in Jeep’s line-up. The sleek shape, clean surfacing, flush pocket door handles and protruding tailgate spoiler all contribute to a drag coefficient of 0.29.

Meanwhile, the brand’s iconic seven-slot grille is closed off on the EV, with each slot illuminated by a light bar connecting the slim headlamps. Electronic door releases are a first-for-a-Jeep feature making its debut on the Wagoneer S.

Inside, we find a dashboard layout that is rather similar to the Grand Wagoneer, with familiar items being a two-spoke steering wheel and quad screens. The upper section of the dash houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch passenger-side touchscreen, while another touchscreen for the climate system sits just ahead of the centre console.

Infotainment is Jeep’s Uconnect 5 system that comes with a range of connectivity options, connected services (via Jeep Connect) and support for over-the-air (OTA) updates, while audio needs are handled by a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system with 1,160 watts of amplification.

For the 2024 model year, the Wagoneer S will initially be offered in Launch Edition guise priced at USD71,995 (about RM339k) that comes with dark accent cues as well as 20-inch gloss black wheels. Satin-painted accent trim, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, Active Driving Assist, Intersection Collision Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition and a surround view camera are all standard.

With Jeep set to make a return to Malaysia, could the Wagoneer S be offered in Malaysia as well? Would you be interested in this EV? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

