Having established itself as the pre-eminent SUV maker alongside Land Rover, Jeep is now set on irritating its competitor in the luxury segment with the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The classic nameplate is being reintroduced as a separate sub-brand for upmarket vehicles, in a similar fashion to Range Rover.
Occupying a position above the already massive Grand Cherokee L, the Wagoneer models share the same imposing, upright body, with the pillars painted in body colour instead of the usual black to add a strong structural aesthetic. They also feature the same general design, sporting slim head- and taillights, the trademark seven-slot grille, squared-off wheel arches and a simple wraparound shoulder line.
But there are a few differences between the two. The Grand Wagoneer has by far the more intricate front end, with paint-over-chrome laser-etched grille rings and chrome grille “dashes”. And while the Wagoneer has its nameplate on the bonnet, the Grand Wagoneer integrates its badging on the top grille surface. Series III models even get raised aluminium lettering with copper accents.
Elsewhere, the Grand Wagoneer sets itself apart with a separate downturned centre air intake, body-coloured wheel arch mouldings, additional chrome trim and a black roof, plus premium LED lighting with gloss black internals, sequential indicators and a “welcome” lighting sequence. Depending on the variant, the car also comes with 20- or 22-inch wheels as standard, whereas all Wagoneers get 20-inch rollers (22s optional).
The interiors are also largely similar, with both models receiving a wing-shaped dashboard, wide centre console, rotary aluminium gear selector and two-spoke steering wheel with a bolstered bottom handgrip. Again, the difference is in the details – while the Wagoneer gets Nappa leather upholstery, the Grand Wagoneer Series II and III come with Palermo quilted leather and a leather-wrapped dash and door cards.
The Grand Wagoneer is also fitted with a two-piece dashboard, a leather-wrapped starter button bezel and Satin American Walnut trim with an aluminium “Grand Wagoneer” inlay – taking inspiration from the exterior wood panelling of the original Wagoneer. Its 24-way power-adjustable front seats are also an upgrade over the 12-way pews of the standard model, with memory and massage functions. Options include heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, steering column memory and even adjustable pedals.
Jeep is promising plenty of space for all passengers, with room for eight occupants as standard and optional second-row captain’s chairs that are standard on the Grand Wagoneer. The company is claiming best-in-class overall interior volume, second- and third-row head- and legroom and boot space behind the third row. There’s also a second-row Tip ‘n Slide power release function for easy access to the reclinable third row.
You’ll find plenty of tech on offer with these two, as the Android-based Uconnect 5 infotainment system comes as standard. The sizes of the displays vary depending on the model – the Wagoneer gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch instrument display, while the Grand Wagoneer upgrades these screens to 12 and 12.3 inches respectively. It also gets a 10.25-inch “comfort” touchscreen for the climate controls.
If you want, you can fill the rest of the Grand Wagoneer with screens, including a 10.25-inch passenger touchscreen, two 10.1-inch seat back displays and a second 10.25-inch “comfort” touchscreen in the second row. Passengers get access to Amazon’s Fire TV for Auto – the first such application in the industry – with Alexa functionality and Amazon Kids+.
Speaking of kids, those at the front will be able to monitor passengers at the back with an optional rear seat camera, which even allows users to zoom in on a particular seat. Buyers can also specify a head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror and two McIntosh sound systems – one with 19 speakers and 950 watts, the other with 23 speakers and a whopping 1,375 watts. All Grand Wagoneer models get a McIntosh system.
Safety-wise, the Wagoneer models come with a full suite of driver assistance features, including autonomous emergency braking, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. Later on, the cars will also be offered Hands-free Active Driving Assist, allowing hands-off autonomous driving on approved roadways. The Grand Wagoneer also gets parking assist and a 360-degree camera system, the latter being optional on the Wagoneer; traffic sign recognition is also available.
Unlike the unibody Grand Cherokee L, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are body-on-frame vehicles that feature fully-boxed frame rails and double sheer-welded cross members to increase durability and roll stiffness. The body itself utilises high-strength steel, aluminium bonnet and doors and a composite tailgate to reduce weight, while the inclusion of around 6,500 welds results in a rigid shell.
Despite the rugged ladder-frame construction, the Wagoneers come with all-round independent suspension, with double wishbones at the front and a multilink setup at the rear. Coil springs with self-levelling rear suspension is fitted as standard, while air suspension with semi-active dampers is optional (standard on the Grand Wagoneer). Refinement is improved through the use of an active/electronic-tuned mass module, active noise cancellation, special door seals and acoustic glass windows.
Both models are powered with V8 engines. The Wagoneer is a mild hybrid vehicle, utilising a 392 hp/548 Nm 5.7 litre mill and a 48-volt eTorque belt-driven electric motor/generator unit that delivers an additional 176 Nm of accelerative torque. The latter is juiced by a 390 Wh nickel manganese cobalt battery and enables the engine to shut itself off while coasting and restart itself instantly and seamlessly.
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a 10.25-inch horizontal comfort display touchscreen below the Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
Step up to the Grand Wagoneer and you’ll get a 6.4 litre V8 producing 471 hp and 617 Nm of pure petrol power. Both models come with cylinder deactivation and an eight-speed automatic transmission, along with one of three available all-wheel drive systems.
These include a Quadra-Trac I full-time system, Quadra-Trac II with a two-speed transfer case and Quadra-Drive II with a rear electronic limited-slip differential (a mechanical diff is standard). The last two feature Selec-Terrain with Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow and Sand/Mud settings.
Quadra-Lift air suspension adds up to 91 mm of extra ground clearance, and for additional off-road prowess, the Wagoneer also gets steel skid plates for the front axle, transfer case, fuel tank and rear anti-roll bar bushings as part of the Advanced All-Terrain Group. Jeep is also claiming a best-in-class towing capacity of up to 4,500 kg.
GALLERY: 2022 Wagoneer Series II
GALLERY: 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer Series II
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer features the legendary seven-slot grille hinting at family ties.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer front tow hooks (when equipped with Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Group).
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer features LED taillamps stretching from the rear quarter panel to the liftgate achieving a more upscale appearance.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer exterior Wagoneer badge
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer exterior Wagoneer badge
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer standard 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring a multitude of finishes and textures. A three-dimensional wheel cap highlighting the Wagoneer logo is suspended in acrylic.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer exterior Wagoneer badge
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer exterior Wagoneer badge
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 10.1-inch touchscreen radio.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer new storage bin is standard and a cooled storage bin is also available.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer features an available class-exclusive touchpad-controlled safe that allows for secure storage underneath the split front armrest.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer new storage bin is standard and a cooled storage bin is also available.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer features an available premium 950-watt, 19 speaker McIntosh premium audio system.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer features a standard 10.25-inch frameless digital cluster with nearly two dozen different menus.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer has a standard 10.25-inch frameless digital cluster with a full-screen, turn-by-turn navigation map.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer features a standard 10.25-inch frameless digital cluster with nearly two dozen different menus including an analog speedometer.
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer features a standard 10.25-inch frameless digital cluster with nearly two dozen different menus.
-
-
Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Announced as First Vehicles to Integrate Fire TV for Auto
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer is powered by the potent and smooth 6.4-liter V-8 engine delivering 471 horsepower and 455 lb.-ft. of torque. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band to deliver the optimal blend of power and comfort regardless of the load and terrain.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer exterior Grand Wagoneer badge
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer exterior Grand Wagoneer badge
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer standard 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring a multitude of finishes and textures. A three-dimensional wheel cap highlighting the Wagoneer logo is suspended in acrylic.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer standard 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring a multitude of finishes and textures. A three-dimensional wheel cap highlighting the Wagoneer logo is suspended in acrylic.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer standard 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring a multitude of finishes and textures. A three-dimensional wheel cap highlighting the Wagoneer logo is suspended in acrylic.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the legendary seven-slot grille hinting at family ties and, on Grand Wagoneer models, features paint-over-chrome laser-etched grille rings, similar to a knurled finish seen on fine watches.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the legendary seven-slot grille hinting at family ties and, on Grand Wagoneer models, features paint-over-chrome laser-etched grille rings, similar to a knurled finish seen on fine watches.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer exterior Grand Wagoneer badge
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer exterior Grand Wagoneer badge
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features LED taillamps stretching from the rear quarter panel to the liftgate achieving a more upscale appearance.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series III
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior front row with Palermo leather seating with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles and door panels with accent stitching is available.
-
-
-
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offers a windshield Head-up display (HUD). The full color display is configurable up to 10-inches and features three (simple, standard, advanced) predefined configurations with layouts, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. All HUD settings can be personalized and saved within the driver profiles.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a start button that is surrounded by a knurl-patterned bezel and wrapped in leather with a French accent stitch, presenting itself atop the carved wood or metal trim.
-
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen with Alexa “Home to Car” functionality including in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and “Car to Home” features.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen with Uconnect Marketplace.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen available with the premium and exclusive McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen available with the premium and exclusive McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a 10.25-inch horizontal comfort display touchscreen below the Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer front bin features enhanced functionality for front row passengers with an available wireless charging pad and sculpted connectivity ports.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a fully digital rearview mirror providing an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and helps prevent accidents. The digital rearview mirror displays video in real time from a rear-facing camera.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer available premium 1,375-watt, 23 speaker McIntosh premium audio system.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features configurable controls, including standard seat back massage for personalized comfort.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a four-zone HVAC system with a 10.25-inch fixed rear comfort screen.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a tri-pane sunroof that gives occupants a sense of larger space and brings in light, which helps contribute to the vehicle’s interior spaciousness.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features an available rear seat monitoring camera, which projects a high-definition image and delivers several segment-exclusive, including a split-view display and a unique “zoom-to-seat” function.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer rear interior cargo space.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer rear interior cargo space (27.4 cu. ft. behind the third row).
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer has a flexible interior with seats that can be folded flat to accommodate cargo carrying needs.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer rear interior cargo space (70.9 cu. ft. behind the second row).
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer rear interior cargo space (94.2 cu. ft. with second and third rows folded flat).
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors with a modern American style and available Rear Seat Entertainment with 10.1-inch screens.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather seats in all three rows.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a 10.25-inch passenger screen provides the front passenger with dynamic touchscreen control at their fingertips. The passenger screen has three major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. Passenger screens in both the front and rear feature an HDMI plug, which lets occupants to connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a 10.25-inch passenger screen provides the front passenger with dynamic touchscreen control at their fingertips. The passenger screen has three major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. Passenger screens in both the front and rear feature an HDMI plug, which lets occupants to connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen with Ambient Lighting accentuates the relaxed atmosphere of the interior by the use of five customizable ambient lighting.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a two-piece instrument panel with an optional Piano Black mid-bolster and sculpted Satin American Walnut wood that gracefully integrates advanced technology and connectivity.
-
-
2022 Grand Wagoneer features proximity entry/exit lighting and LED door puddle lamps.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a standard 12.3-inch frameless digital cluster with available Night Vision Camera, which uses thermographic technology to augment the reach of the Grand Wagoneer’s headlamps. Infrared sensors search for the heat signatures of pedestrians and animals in the road ahead at distances up to 219 yards (200 meters).
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features hand-wrapped, quilited Palermo leather seats in all three rows.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer is available with Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane-centering with adaptive cruise-control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer is available with adaptive cruise-control.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer is available with Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane-centering with adaptive cruise-control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer is available with adaptive cruise-control.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior with Global Black interior.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior with Blue Agave interior.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior with Tupelo interior.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer interior with Sydney Grey interior.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a four-zone HVAC system with a 10.25-inch fixed rear comfort screen.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a four-zone HVAC system with a 10.25-inch fixed rear comfort screen.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the new Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features modern-yet-familiar options including second row heated/ventilated seats.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features modern-yet-familiar options including second row heated/ventilated seats.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Blue Agave and metal accents) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Blue Agave with wood accents) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Sea Salt) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Global Black) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors (seen here in Tupelo) with a modern American style and Uconnect 5 12-inch touchscreen radio.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a third row that can both recline and fold flat.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features a first class experience no matter where you sit.
-
-
All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer features an aluminum shift knob, with an ambient glow, that sits at the base of the of the center console and is flanked by toggle switches that control Selec-Terrain and ride height systems.
-
-
“Passengers can now enjoy the first Fire TV for Auto integration, featuring touchscreen displays, Alexa, and access to hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows, and apps. Passengers can watch their favorite independently while listening through headphones, or the whole family can tune in through the vehicle’s audio system. With Fire TV for Auto built-in, parents also have access to Amazon Kids+ for a worry-free experience that ensures younger passengers enjoy age-appropriate content.”
-
-
“Passengers can now enjoy the first Fire TV for Auto integration, featuring touchscreen displays, Alexa, and access to hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows, and apps. Passengers can watch their favorite independently while listening through headphones, or the whole family can tune in through the vehicle’s audio system. With Fire TV for Auto built-in, parents also have access to Amazon Kids+ for a worry-free experience that ensures younger passengers enjoy age-appropriate content.”
-
-
All-new 2022 Wagoneer’s 5.7-liter V-8 combines the muscle of 392 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque in a smooth, broad power band, enhanced with fuel-saving technologies that include variable camshaft timing and cylinder deactivation. Wagoneer is the first vehicle with the next generation eTorque hybrid system, which features enhancements to several fuel-saving features.
-
-
2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer’s body-on-frame design features high-strength steel.
-
-
2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer’s body-on-frame design features high-strength steel.
-
-
2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer’s body-on-frame design features high-strength steel.
-
-
2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer’s body-on-frame design features high-strength steel.
-
-
2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer feature active/electronic tuned mass modules that absorb more vibration and movement for enhanced levels of comfort, versatility and performance.
-
-
2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer’s body-on-frame design features high-strength steel.
-
-
A rear Electronic Limited-slip Differential (ELSD) instantly detects tire slip and smoothly distributes engine torque to the tires with traction.
-
-
The Quadra-Lift air suspension system adds up to 3.6-inches of lift span supported by four-corner air springs that provide an air cushioned, premium ride. Quadra-Lift operates automatically, or may be controlled manually with console controls.
-
-
The Quadra-Lift air suspension system adds up to 3.6-inches of lift span supported by four-corner air springs that provide an air cushioned, premium ride. Quadra-Lift operates automatically, or may be controlled manually with console controls.