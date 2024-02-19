2025 Jeep Wagoneer S previewed before official debut – 600 hp EV; 0-96 km/h in 3.5s; quad-display interior

Posted in Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / February 19 2024 3:28 pm

Jeep has revealed new details and photos of its forthcoming electric SUV which it is calling the Wagoneer S. To be built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the Wagoneer S will first be sold in the United States in the fall of this year before making its way to key market around the world.

According to the carmaker, the SUV will feature the brand’s 4xe electric powertrain with all-terrain capability and 600 hp, the latter allowing for a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of just 3.5 seconds. Other details of the all-wheel drive setup, including battery energy capacity and range are being withheld for the moment.

Design-wise, Wagoneer S looks a lot more futuristic than the petrol-powered Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Despite the sharper lines and a more aerodynamic profile, the Jeep electric vehicle (EV) keeps to tradition by maintaining the brand’s signature seven-slot grille, albeit reimagined with LED lighting.

Inside, you’ll find a layout not dissimilar to the regular Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, with no less than three displays laid out across the dashboard. These include a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen and another touchscreen for the front passenger.

You’ll also find a light strip under the displays that splits the upper and lower sections of interior, with a fourth display located in the latter for the climate system. The centre console appears to be unique to the Wagoneer S, as are the gear and Selec-Terrain controls. Jeep says the Wagoneer S will come as standard with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof as well as a 19-speaker premium sound system from McIntosh.

