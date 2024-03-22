2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe in Thailand – PHEV with 381 PS, 37 km EV range; coming to Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / March 22 2024 4:02 pm

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has finally been given official pricing in Thailand, several months after order taking for the brand’s electrified SUV started at last year’s Thailand International Motor Expo – Jeep Thailand is managed by Belfort Automotive. Available in a single Summit Reserve variant retailing at 5.49 million baht (about RM714k), deliveries of the Grand Cherokee 4xe will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

First revealed in January 2021, the Grand Cherokee is a two-row SUV – there’s also a three-row version called the Grand Cherokee L – that measures 4,915 mm long, 2,149 mm wide (including the side mirrors), 1,798 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,964 mm. The ‘4xe’ refers to the brand’s plug-in hybrid system, which features a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine providing 270 PS at 5,250 rpm and 400 Nm of torque.

This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 145 PS and 245 Nm that is sandwiched between the engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. Together, the total system output is 381 PS and 637 Nm, while the 17.3-kWh battery provides up to 37 km of electric-only range – the latter supports AC charging at a max of 7.2 kW with a full charge taking around 2.5 hours.

Other driving-related systems on the Grand Cherokee 4xe include the brand’s Quadra-Trac II 4WD system, air suspension with semi-active damping, Selec-Terrain modes, axle differentials with front disconnect function and an electronic limited slip rear differential.

The Summit Reserve is the top trim for the Grand Cherokee and variant sold in Thailand comes standard with 21-inch alloy wheels (with 275/45 profile tyres), automatic LED headlamps, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, front LED fog lamps, an active grille shutter, Palermo Nappa leather seats and door trim, powered front seats (with memory and massaging functions), all-seat heating and ventilation, a digital rear-view mirror, keyless entry and start as well as four-zone climate control.

In terms of tech, there’s a head-up display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver. Meanwhile, the Uconnect 5 infotainment system is presented on a 10.1-inch central touchscreen and includes support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s also a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system as well as wireless charging pad.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the SUV comes equipped with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, hill start assist, hill descent control, adaptive cruise control, parking assist, a surround view camera, night vision with animal detection and a tyre pressure monitor.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe comes in four colours, including Diamond Black and three two-tone options (Bright White, Silver Zynith and Baltic Grey) with a black roof. Each purchase is accompanied by a three-year, 100,000-km warranty, a three-year, 55,000-km maintenance package and 24-hour emergency assistance.

This generation of the Grand Cherokee is not offered in Malaysia, although we did get the previous, fourth-generation model in sporty SRT and Trackhawk guises long ago in March 2021 when TAHB Automotive brought back the Jeep brand to Malaysia a year earlier in 2020. With Stellantis Malaysia beginning operations here earlier this month, the current Grand Cherokee be introduced here. Is that something you’re looking forward to?

