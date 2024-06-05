2024 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX debuts – EV fastback sedan with 340 PS, 595 km of range; 0-100 km/h in 5.4s

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / June 5 2024 1:33 pm

Following the introduction of the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer in March this year, the German carmaker has now revealed a GTX version of the regular ID.7 fastback. The new ID.7 GTX will be available for order from June 6, 2024 in Germany, alongside the ID.7 GTX Tourer as well as Pro S variants of both ID.7 models.

Alongside the Tourer model, the ID.7 GTX is currently the most powerful electric vehicle (EV) from Volkswagen and features a dual-motor setup for a total system output of 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW). This enables the fastback to get from 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, while the 86-kWh battery provides up to 595 km of range following the WLTP standard – the ID.7 GTX Tourer does 585 km. The battery supports DC fast charging at a max capacity of 200 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in just 26 minutes.

The fastback also gets the performance wagon’s design tweaks, including a new front bumper with a diamond-style mesh insert as well as boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. Other highlights include standard IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, illuminated Volkswagen logos and 20-inch ‘Skagen’ alloy wheels.

On the inside, the heated seats come with red contrast topstitching and perforated ‘GTX’ lettering on the backrests. The multi-function steering wheel is also another GTX-specific item with a red centre panel and red topstitching.

As for the Pro S variants, these come with an increased net battery energy capacity of 86 kWh (91 kWh gross), which is more than the Pro that packed a usable 77 kWh (82 kWh). Both versions – fastback and Tourer – come with a rear electric motor rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW). With the higher energy capacity, the fastback in Pro S guise provides up to 709 km of range, while the Tourer will provide up to 690 km.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.