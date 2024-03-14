2024 Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer – brand’s most powerful estate with 340 PS, up to 623 km EV range

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / March 14 2024 4:14 pm

Say hello to Volkswagen’s most powerful estate model to date: the ID.7 GTX Tourer. Making its debut alongside the ID.3 GTX, the fully electric wagon joins the ID.7 Tourer range as the performance variant when it goes on sale soon.

The ID.7 GTX Tourer features a dual-motor setup that sees an APP550 electric motor being fitted to the rear axle. Rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW), this is the same unit found in the ID.3 GTX, and is joined by another electric motor (AKA150) at the front with 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW).

Factoring in the limitations of the battery and inverter, the total system output is 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW), which is more than what a Golf R Variant can muster. We can expect a 0-100 km/h time of under 6.5 seconds and a top speed in excess of 180 km/h, which are performance figures of the regular ID.7 sedan – this should get a GTX version too.

The two electric motors are powered by a battery pack with a usable capacity of 86 kWh that the company expects to deliver up to 623 km (the non-GTX Pro S variant does 685 km) , and the MEB-based wagon will support a max DC charging capacity of 200 kW to get from a 10-80% state of charge in under 30 minutes.

Styling-wise, the ID.7 GTX Tourer is marked out by its new bumpers that mimic the ID.3 GTX with its diamond-style mesh insert and boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. There are also plenty of gloss black accents and wheel sizes range from 20 to 21 inches. Inside, there’s GTX badging to mark this out as the performance variant, seen on the seats and steering wheel. Despite the added performance, there is still the same 1,714 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded flat.

