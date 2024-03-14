2024 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX debuts – EV hot hatch; RWD only with up to 326 PS, 545 Nm, 600 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / March 14 2024 11:21 am

Volkswagen has expanded its GTX line-up of performance electric vehicles (EVs) by revealing the new ID.3 GTX. This joins GTX versions of the ID.4 and ID.5, but unlike those models, the ID.3 GTX only comes equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor instead of a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup.

According to the German carmaker, the base variant will offer 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 545 Nm of torque. This is joined by the GTX Performance that maintains the same torque but bumps the power to 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW). The latter is identical to the Cupra Born VZ which the ID.3 GTX shares its MEB platform with.

Performance-wise, the base ID.3 GTX takes six seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 180 km/h, while the GTX Performance needs 5.6 seconds and maxes out at 200 km/h. Volkswagen says the GTX Performance is the electric counterpart to the Golf GTI Clubsport.

Both variants share a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable energy capacity of 79 kWh, with the company predicting an estimated range of up to 600 km following the WLTP standard. DC fast charging at up to 175 kW is supported, enabling the battery to get from a 10-80% state of charge in around 26 minutes.

To make the electric hot hatch stand out, it gets a redesigned front bumper with a larger air intake and a diamond-style mesh insert. Boomerang-shaped LEDs serve as daytime running lights, while the rear gets a diffuser in gloss black to match other elements of the exterior. The ID.3 GTX wears 20-inch wheels paired with 215-section tyres on the base variant and 235-section tyres on the GTX Performance.

Inside, you’ll find plenty of red accents to go along with the sporty front seats, the latter being electrically adjustable and with integrated headrests. Other highlights include GTX badging, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and illuminated touch sliders for the media volume and air-conditioning (just like in the latest Golf Mk8.5).

