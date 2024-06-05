Malaysia’s automotive supply chain costs 30% more than China, limiting market competitiveness – Li Shufu

In the automotive industry, keeping manufacturing costs as low as possible is paramount, as the higher the cost, the less competitive one becomes. How a market thrives – or doesn’t – is largely determined by its ability to secure or produce elements in the supply chain, be it in the form of components or materials needed for production, in cost-effective terms.
In this regard, Malaysia is lagging behind, and that’s an important factor curbing its growth. That’s the opinion expressed by Geely chairman Li Shufu, who said the competitiveness of Malaysia’s automotive industry is being restricted by its automotive supply chain costs, which is about 30% higher than China’s and more than 10% higher than Thailand’s.
In an interview on state-owned CCTV programme “Dialogue,” which was picked up by Chinese tech website CNMO, Li said that the fundamental reason for the high cost of Malaysia’s automotive supply chain lies in the lack of competitiveness of local parts.
He said that Malaysia’s automotive parts supply still relies heavily on overseas imports, and that the relatively small size of the local automotive market meant it was difficult to get enough scale to keep costs down.
Having realised the seriousness of the matter, Li said that that one of Geely’s current priorities is to help improve the competitiveness of the country’s automotive industry’s supply chain. He stressed that Geely will promote the localisation of Malaysia’s auto parts industry by introducing advanced global auto parts companies into the market and strengthening cooperation with local suppliers.
Undoubtedly, a large part of the investment exercise will centre around the development of the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) project. The Chinese automaker said last year it had big plans to increase its investments in Malaysia to the tune of RM32 billion, while making the country its production hub for export markets.
Li Shufu, the main problem in Msia is volume, not enough scale of economic.
You can help by sourcing some parts from Msia for your global manufacturing line, just to have enough volume to justify investment and low price.
Win win situation. Even X50 cannot facelifted due to this and will surely make Proton less appeal.
He is absolutely right. Small market that is exacerbated by years of protectionist policy.
Every boss towkay does business wants maximum profits to finance lavish lifestyle luxury cars villa and plenty mistress
good, can be 30% more expensive than china car price?
Malaysia used to have abundant of iron ore. Now, we’re importing iron from overseas, especially China. There should be a way to increase local productivity, such as impose higher tariff on parts coming from China, so that local suppliers can be competitive. But, at the same time, tax on cars should be reduce so that people will still buy cars at the same price. Still a win-win for the govt. My 2 cents.
Malaysia is not connected to BRI like thailand or Vietnam. Susah to compete as supply chain needs transport and our shipping cost is too much and too slow. Makes sense.
That is why local assembly of higher end models like BMW, Merc, Volvo with large profit margins is worthwhile to be assembled here. Budget sensitive models like the sub-100k category with thin margins will unlikely to survive unless there is a large volume to compensate. In the sub-50k market last time got more choices but even Proton seem to be giving up the mantle to Perodua. Korean makes already surrender to Japanese makes in the 50k-100k category.