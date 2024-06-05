Perodua Aruz now with RM2,500 rebate, two-year free servicing when purchased on trade-in; until June 30

Posted in Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / June 5 2024 6:18 pm

Perodua is offering a trade-in deal on the Aruz this month, where customers who purchase the seven-seater SUV on trade-in will enjoy a RM2,500 cash rebate from the model’s original price.

In addition to the trade-in offer, Perodua is also offering customers two years of vehicle servicing, free of charge when purchasing the Aruz. The promotion is ongoing this month, until June 30, 2024. Regular pricing for the Perodua Aruz continues to be at RM72,900 for the 1.5 X variant, and at RM77,900 for the 1.5 AV; both prices are on-the-road without insurance.

Updated in 2021, the Aruz was launched in 2019 and marked the national brand’s return to the SUV segment, after the Nautica and Kembara.

Key componentry for the Aruz remains as it has been from debut, namely with a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 101 hp and 131 Nm, driving the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.

Both variants are outfitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED taillights, keyless entry and engine start, a built-in toll reader, manual air-conditioning with digital controls and rear vents, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six speaker-audio, six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, VSC, traction control, hill start assist, a reverse camera as well as solar and security window film.

Stepping up to the AV brings automatic LED headlamps, roof rails, SmartLink smartphone mirroring, leather upholstery (the X gets fabric), a driving video recorder (dashcam) and Advance Safety Assist 2.0 (ASA 2.0) systems, which consist of Pre-collision Warning, Pre-collision Braking, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.

GALLERY: 2021 Perodua Aruz

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.