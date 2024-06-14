2024 Honda CBR250RR updated for Malaysia, RM27.9k

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 14 2024 6:05 pm

2024 Honda CBR250RR Honda Tricolor

Updated for the Malaysia quarter-litre sportsbike market is the 2024 Honda CBR250RR, priced at RM27,999, up from RM25,999 previously. The CBR250RR comes with a modest power upgrade of 1.34 hp achieved through an increased compression ratio, larger inlet port throat diameter, optimised piston and oil ring tension, along with revised valve timing and lift.

The increase in compression ratio from 12.1:1 to 12.5:1 was achieved through reducing the combustion volume from 7.55 cc to 7.0 cc. The inlet port throat diameter sees a similar bump from 21.4 mm to 21.6 mm, smoothening out engine response.

This gives the CBR250RR’s 249 cc two-cylinder mill 41.57 hp at 13,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 25 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip and assist clutch and quickshifter, with drive to the rear wheel by chain.

Coming as standard is Showa Separate Function Fork – Big Piston (SFF-BP) with 37 mm diameter upside-down fork legs. The rear end of the CBR250RR is held up by a monoshock, adjustable for preload.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS as standard. The CBR250RR rolls on 17-inch wheels, wearing 110/70 and 1450/70 rubber, front and rear respectively.

The new body panels on the CBR250RR takes inspiration from the CBR1000RR-R superbike, with riding posture canted forwards and aggressive sharp edges. Inside the cockpit, an LCD screen displays all the necessary information while LED lighting is used throughout.

2024 Honda CBR250RR Mat Zodiac Blue Metallic

With a seat height of 780 mm, the CBR250RR carries 14.5-liters of fuel in the tank and the whole package weighs 189 kg. Colour options for the CBR250RR in Malaysia are Mat Zodiac Blue Metallic with black wheels and Honda Tricolor with gold wheels.

