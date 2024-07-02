BAIC BJ40 Plus – 2.0T off-road SUV, RM180-200k est

Posted in BAIC, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 2 2024 6:13 pm

Last month, Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) previewed its BJ40 Plus in Malaysia, with the Chinese off-road SUV set to go on sale here first as a fully-imported CBU model, and then in CKD form when local production begins at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Melaka towards the end of the year.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed, but is expected to be made sometime this month – the company previously indicated that it is expected to be in the RM180k to above RM190k region.

Only one variant form of the BJ40 Plus will be sold here, powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that has 221 hp and 380 Nm of twist. The mill is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a Borg-Warner part-time four-wheel drive system, offering three modes, these being 2H/2L/4L.

Measuring in at 4,645 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,871 mm tall, with a 2,745 mm-long wheelbase, the body-on-frame offering is just the thing if you’re big on the Jeep Wrangler, but fancy a cheaper option. The overtones to the latter are evident, led by novelties such as a detachable top cover and removable doors.

Standard fit items on the BJ40 Plus include LED front headlights/daytime running lights, LED combination tail lights, off-road towing hooks, leather upholstery, a four-way powered driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and dual-zone air-conditioning.

The BJ40 Plus also features a 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel and a 10-inch central touchscreen display as well as ambient lighting and a six-speaker audio system. Other interior specifications include two USB connection ports and a reverse camera. The trunk offers 532 litres of cargo space, and this can be expanded to 965 litres with the rear seats folded.

