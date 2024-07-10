EVx 2024: Trapo Exosystem to be showcased at SCCC from July 20-21, plus event-exclusive promotions

Posted in Advertorial / By Mick Chan / July 10 2024 7:25 pm

As the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2024 returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this year on July 20-21, the third edition of the premier electric vehicle showcase – co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – will be joined by Trapo, which will be introducing the Exosystem at the event.

What is the Exosystem, you may be asking? This is Trapo’s brand ecosystem of vehicle interior and exterior solutions to elevate the driving experience through improved hygiene, safety and protection.

Trapo will be offering exclusive packages for electric vehicles focused on detailing services. The Trapo Hub in Bangsar is located along Jalan Maarof, serving the central Klang Valley area, and the Taman Daya Hub is located along Jalan Sagu 21 in Johor Bahru for the Southern region, serving as the brand’s premier autodetailing service providers.

Promotional packages will be offered from the brand, and exclusive to EVx 2024 will be the Premium Protection Package that consists of Trapo QuickShield car coating, Trapo PPF full front paint protection film, Trapo Glassguard window coating, and Trapo Classic car interior floor mats. Normally retailing at a total of RM4,343, the special price for this package is RM3,500.

Trapo products can be purchased through the convenience that is the online store, though for the full benefit, customers can also visit a Trapo Hub for an in-person experience of what the products are capable of, before making a purchase. These products, as well as the Trapo Exosystem can be experienced first-hand at EVx 2024, as well as at any of the 11 Trapo Hubs in the group’s network.

In addition to Trapo, brands set to participate in EVx 2024 will include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, with test drives of various models to be offered as well as previews of new models to come to Malaysia. Brands including Kineta will also be taking part in the event.

EVx 2024 is where you’ll get to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by experts on the subject, as well as find out what daily life with an EV is like through ownership discussion forums that will be held throughout the two-day event.

If you have any questions related to vehicle charging or infrastructure, EVx is just the place to have them answered, as stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies will be on location to field your questions.

As before, EVx 2024 promises to educate and inform on the subject, therefore if you are considering deeper involvement with electric motoring, the Setia City Convention Centre is the place to be, on July 20 and 21, and admission is free of charge.