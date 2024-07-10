RM200 aid is enough for 80% of diesel owners, amount decided based on in-depth research – MoF

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 10 2024 3:54 pm

The government is hoping that providing lower-income households with RM200 per month as part of the Budi Madani scheme will be able to offset its diesel subsidy rationalisation programme, which has seen the price of the fuel rise to RM3.35 per litre. The ministry of finance has since stated that this will very much be the case for the vast majority of households, according to Bernama.

Responding to a question from Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik asking how the government plans to save costs when it is giving eligible diesel users RM200 per month, the ministry said the cash assistance is a sufficient amount. It added that it came to the final figure based on data from the Household Income and Expenditure Survey Report 2022 issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) on monthly diesel expenditure.

“It is estimated that RM200 is a sufficient amount to cover the additional monthly diesel cost for 80% of households in the peninsula,” the ministry said in a written reply. “The determination of the amount of cash assistance of RM200 per month was the result of in-depth research and consultation with various stakeholders, including vehicle owners, economic experts and the industry.”

The MoF also said the government will closely monitor the current situation, including the implementation of the Budi Madani, adding it will make improvements from time to time if necessary to ensure that only those who deserve assistance in terms of cost of living will receive it.

Last month, it was reported that a total of 76,000 applicants for Budi Madani had received their first payments, out of a total of 100,000 applicants.

