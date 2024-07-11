EVx 2024: Charging specialist Kineta having special promo for Wallbox Commander 2, Portable Charger

Posted in Advertorial / By Danny Tan / July 11 2024 5:00 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is back, and the 2024 edition will be held from July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The third edition of the premier consumer EV showcase – co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – is the place to be for all things EV, from cars to charging equipment.

Yes, charging equipment, a must for every EV onwer. Kineta, one of the leading companies in the field, will be having a special promotion of the Wallbox Commander 2 model. This 22 kW three-phase charger has a 7.0-inch highly responsive screen on a sleek, compact and robust design. It’s also weatherproof, with IP54 dust and water resistance. You can choose from black or white colours to match your home, and there’s a three-year warranty for peace of mind. Install with Kineta and you’ll get a one-year installation warranty, too.

Also check out the Kineta Portable Charger, which will have a special promo price for EVx. This handy 2.2 kW, 10A device comes with a Type 2 cable and is IP65 dust and water resistant. It comes with a slick LED charging status display and mode selection with a touch of a button for easy operation.

Pair your Kineta wallbox with an EV from the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG. Car mat experts Trapo will be there too.

You can look forward to exclusive new car previews as well as test drive a variety of EVs, all under one roof. You’ll also be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held during the two-day event.

Also, if you have any charging and infrastructure questions, EVx is the perfect venue to have them answered, as there will be stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready for any queries you might have.

As always, EVx promises to educate and inform all about the topic, so if you’re looking to make the switch from ICE to electric, you don’t want to miss the two-day EV showcase at SCCC, July 20-21. Admission is free.