EVx 2024 – Finance your PHEV, EV as low as 2.00% per annum with RHB; free RM210 ChargEV credits

Posted in Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / July 11 2024 11:34 am

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is back for its third edition this year and will be held from July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, EVx 2024 is the place to be if you want to learn more about electrified vehicles, which are gaining in popularity in Malaysia.

RHB is highly supportive towards the sustainability push by providing financing solutions that encourage the adoption of such vehicles. At EVx 2024, the bank is offering competitive financing rates from as low as 2.00% per annum* (fixed rate equivalent) for plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, with financing amounts of up to RM500,000.

Additionally, with every successful disbursement, customers can enjoy complimentary RM210* worth of charging credits from ChargEV. With a network of over 400 charging points in Malaysia, these ChargEV credits are highly useful for those about to embark on their green mobility journey.

That’s not all, as RHB is also providing peace of mind with an extra layer of protection for your EV, including a 15% discounted contribution rate and 24/7 towing service to the nearest charging station in the event the vehicle runs out of battery charge. A coverage of up to RM15,000 for the wallbox charger at your residence and other coverage options tailored to suit your needs are also offered.

Start your EV journey on the right foot with RHB and find the right one for you from big brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG at EVx 2024. There will be exclusive new car previews and test drives, while Kineta and Trapo will also be present to showcase their offerings.

If you plan to make the switch and want to learn more about the various aspects of living with an EV, ownership discussion forums will be held during the two-day event. These are complemented by talks by industry experts and EV charge point operators (CPOs), so you can get a better picture of the local EV scene.

Once again, EVx 2024 will take place at SCCC from July 20-21, so mark your calendars and make your way there to get educated and better informed about all things electrified. See you there!

*Terms and conditions apply.