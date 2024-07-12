EVx 2024: Book a car at the event and get RM1,500 in vouchers from V-Kool, DodoMat and DK Schweizer

Posted in Advertorial / By Danny Tan / July 12 2024 12:37 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is back, and the 2024 edition will be held next weekend, from July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The third edition of the premier consumer EV showcase – co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – is the place to be for all things EV, from cars to charging equipment.

Participating carmakers include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG. Charging solutions expert Kineta and car mat specialists Trapo will be there too.

It’s the best place to browse EVs, as they will all be under one roof, saving you precious research time. You can also look forward to exclusive new car previews as well as test drives, all in one location.

Like what you see? Buy it! Book a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). These vouchers will only be given out on the spot at EVx on July 20-21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings, so be quick!

You’ll also be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held during the two-day event.

If you have any charging and infrastructure questions, EVx is the perfect place to have them answered, as there will be stakeholders such as charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies here too. As always, EVx promises to educate and inform all about the topic, so if you’re looking to make the switch from ICE to electric, you don’t want to miss the two-day EV showcase at SCCC, July 20-21. Admission is free.