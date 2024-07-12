Zeekr 7X revealed in China – new, five-seat EV SUV; 800V architecture; Tesla Model Y rival; from RM154k

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / July 12 2024 5:12 pm

The Zeekr 7X has been revealed in China as the brand’s first family-friendly SUV with seating for up to five people. Previously codenamed CX1E, the 7X is due to go on sale by the end of this year and retail for between 240,000 and 350,000 yuan (about RM154k and RM225k), according to CarNewsChina.

When launched the SUV will compete against segment rivals like the Tesla Model Y, Li Auto L6 as well as the upcoming Xiaomi MX11. Preliminary details indicate the 7X is based on the same PMA2+ platform (derived from Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture) as the 007 sedan, with an 800V electrical architecture to support super-fast DC charging.

Like the 007, the 7X’s exterior features a few of the brand’s standout cues like an interactive light strip just above the main headlamps. Elsewhere, you’ll find roof-mounted LiDAR sensor, fender-mounted sensors and full-width ‘Super Red’ taillights. One difference from the sedan is the use of flush pop-out door handles instead of touch buttons integrated into the pillars, presumably to make it easier to children to access the cabin.

In terms of size, the 7X measures 4,825 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,656 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,925 mm. For some context, the 007 has a similar footprint with a length of 4,880 mm and width of 1,900 mm, while its wheelbase is 2,928 mm. Compared to relevant rivals, the 7X is larger than the Model Y but smaller than the L6 from Li Auto.

There are no shots of the interior in Zeekr’s reveal but spyshots show a minimalist cabin with a curved instrument panel, a floating centre infotainment touchscreen and a steering wheel design that differs from current Zeekr models, including the 007.

As for powertrains, silicon carbide electric motors draw power from batteries with either lithium iron phosphate (LFP) or nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) chemistries. As reported by CarNewsChina, lower-end variants will use the ‘Golden Brick’ LFP battery that can get from a 10-80% state of charge in just 15 minutes. More expensive variants get a CATL-sourced NMC battery pack – the two battery chemistries mirror what’s offered with the 007.

Exact figures pertaining to range are unknown for now but if the 007 is any indication, we could be looking at over 600 km following the generous CLTC standard. Zeekr did state the 7X will be available with a dual-motor setup rated at 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW), which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of under four seconds. Again, these figures are similar to the 007, specifically with an all-wheel drive powertrain. the 7X will also come with a single-motor, rear-wheel drive powertrain.

