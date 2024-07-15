Govt has streamlined EV charger installation approval process; to focus on more DC chargers now – Zafrul

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 15 2024 4:59 pm

The Malaysian government’s streamlining of the installation approval process for electric vehicle chargers has aided the growth of the vehicle charging network, which has grown by 12.5% as of June 25, reported Bernama.

The government has heightened its target for DC fast chargers to 1,500 points this year, said the minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. This is up from the original target of 1,000 DC fast chargers as laid out in the Low Carbon Mobility Action Plan 2021-2030, which, at the time, aimed to roll out 9,000 AC chargers and the aforementioned 1,000 DC chargers.

Thus, the government is keeping to its target of having 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations up and running nationwide by 2025. As of June 25, 2,585 EV chargers have been installed nationwide, excluding the federal territory of Labuan, according to the ministry.

While approvals previously involved several agencies and ministries including the Energy Commission, local authorities as well as the fire and rescue department, the growth in the number of EV chargers in the country has been driven by the government’s efforts to reduce bureaucratic hurdles in the process for installing EV chargers, the minister said.

“The increase over the past two to three months has been significant. Initially, there were approval challenges, but meetings chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof successfully streamlined the process. We now have a one-stop centre to speed things up,” Zafrul said.

