2024 Porsche Panamera sets new Nürburgring lap record for production executive cars – 7:24.17 minutes

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / July 16 2024 12:20 pm

The third-generation Porsche Panamera has managed to set a new record for production executive cars on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, just a few months after the model made its debut in November last year.

With a time of 7.24.17 minutes, the latest Panamera is 5.64 seconds faster than previous comparable model. The German carmaker didn’t specifically state which version of the Panamera achieved the feat with test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel, but it did say that the car represents an upcoming, unnamed top model.

Porsche did state the pre-series variant used features an electrically supported eight-cylinder engine, which likely points towards the new Turbo S E-Hybrid variant equipped with Active Ride active suspension. The lesser Turbo E-Hybrid was one of the variants announced for the third-generation Panamera and packs 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW) and 930 Nm from a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 augmented by an electric motor.

It should be worth noting Kern previously set class records on The Green Hell in 2016 and 2020 in the Panamera, most recently in a Turbo S (7:29.81 minutes) back in August 2020. For his latest attempt, the car he drove was equipped with a racing seat and mandatory safety cage. Other highlights include staggered Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, the optional Carbon Aerokit to reduce lift at the front and a Gurney flap on the adaptive four-way rear spoiler for downforce.

