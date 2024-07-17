EVx 2024: Experience the retrofuturistic Hyundai Ioniq 6 with up to 614 km EV range; exclusive deals on offer

Posted in Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / July 17 2024 5:54 pm

This weekend marks the start of the third edition of the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx), which is happening at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 20-21. Co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, EVx 2024 is the go-to event for anyone curious about the world of electrified vehicles.

On display and available for test drives during the two-day event is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which bagged three highly coveted awards last year, including World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year as well as World Car Design of the Year.

The Ioniq 6 impressed the judges of the World Car Awards with its distinctive and striking retrofuturistic design that results in a drag coefficient of just 0.21, making it one of the world’s most aerodynamic production vehicles.

Coupled with a lithium-ion polymer with up to 77.4 kWh of energy capacity, the Ioniq 6 provides as much as 614 km on a single charge following the WLTP standard, which is the most of any Hyundai EV currently.

Equally as impressive is how quickly the Ioniq 6 recovers range. Thanks to its 800V electrical architecture, which isn’t common among EVs on sale today, the battery supports DC fast charging at a maximum capacity of 18 minutes. With a compatible charger, a 10-80% state of charge can be achieved with just 18 minutes of being plugged in.

You can even use the Ioniq 6 to power various electronic equipment as it comes with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that can provide up to 3.6 kW through the three-pin socket located below the rear seats and charging port on the outside.

These features are well worth checking out, and you can do just that at EVx 2024. Exclusive deals for the Ioniq 6 will also be available at the event, so come on by to learn more!

Besides Hyundai, other car brands that will be present at the event include Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, with exclusive new car previews and test drives. Kineta and Trapo will also showcase their product range there.

Booking a new car at EVx 2024 will bring RM1,500 worth of vouchers, comprised of a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat), and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). This is limited to the first 100 new EV bookings and will given out on-the-spot across both days of the event.

EVx 2024 will also host talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums for those who want to find out what it’s like to live with an EV. Those with charging and infrastructure questions can pose them to stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies.

Admission is free, so make a trip to SCCC to discover more about the Ioniq 6 and everything else at the show if you’re considering making the switch to an EV or just want to improve your knowledge on electrified vehicles. We hope to see you there!