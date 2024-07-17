EVx 2024: Manage your charge point operations and transactions from a centralised system with JuiceUP

Posted in Advertorial / By Mick Chan / July 17 2024 7:14 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns this weekend for its third edition at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on June 20 and 21, and this year’s running of the expo has JuiceUP among the co-sponsors at the event, alongside Carro, Gentari, and RHB.

JuiceUP is a homegrown software-as-a-service (SaaS) and payments company that is in collaboration with Visa to simplify the EV charging experience for users of electric vehicles, and is established from PAIDChain, a leader in the payments industry.

In addition to offering a simplified transaction experience for EV users during the vehicle charging process, JuiceUP also presents advanced solutions for charge point operations through a management system that will empower operators to manage their charging network efficiently.

The system by JuiceUP provides operators with a centralised platform that enables the managing and monitoring of all charge points, to ensure that operators have full control over their network. JuiceUP also offers a complete set of functions for operators to onboard and manage EV chargers, as well as obtain analytics for them.

Operators can also monitor the performance timelines of each charge point at every location, while the system’s fault detection capabilities are quick to identify and resolve any issues, helping reduce downtime and thus, improve the reliability of charge points.

There’s more. Management features also include real-time transaction monitoring for transparency and control, flexible management of tariffs and pricing that allow the varying of charging rates, idle fees, and price categories, while the included billing system brings essential functions including payment automation, settlements and document generation.

These management features are aimed at supporting a seamless EV user experience, which JuiceUP enables by doing away with the need for multiple mobile apps to access charging points by different operators, and in partnership with Visa with its Tap-to-Pay system, aims to enhance the charge point payment experience for EV users in Malaysia. Charge point operators are invited to visit the JuiceUP and Visa booths at EVx 2024; find out more about JuiceUP, here.

Visitors to EVx 2024 will also be able to browse from a full range of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, with exclusive new car previews and test drives of various models in store. Kineta and Trapo will also be present at the event.

New to the world of electric vehicles? EVx 2024 is a great place to have your vehicle charging and infrastructure questions answered, as stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies will be ready to field any queries you might have.

There’s more – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Better hurry, as these vouchers will only be given out during EVx on July 20 and 21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

EVx 2024 is set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre on July 20-21, and admission is free. See you there!