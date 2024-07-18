EVx 2024: Buy a Mercedes-Benz EQS500, get a free wallbox or 18 months of unlimited charging credit

Posted in Advertorial / By Mick Chan / July 18 2024 10:42 pm

The upcoming paultan.org Electric Car Expo (EVx) is just around the corner for its third edition, which will be taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend, on July 20 and 21. The premier electric vehicle showcase in Malaysia is the place to be for the latest in the EV market, from equipment, solutions providers, and of course, cars.

Sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp, among the automotive manufacturer brands that will be present at EVx 2024 is Mercedes-Benz, which will have a host of electrified offerings at the event.

Coming to EVx 2024 representing the flagbearer model of the German marque’s EQ range of electric vehicles, the EQS 500 will be offered at the showcase with a package of offers to further sweeten the EV ownership prospect. Purchase an EQS 500 at the weekend event, and you can choose to receive either a complimentary wallbox home charger, or 18 months of unlimited vehicle charging credit from Gentari.

Each purchase of the EQS 500 from EVx 2024 will come with Agility Plus, which consists of up to 12 months of monthly repayments, free of charge; motor insurance support worth up to RM6,388; four complimentary service packages; MobilityPlus, a guaranteed car replacement programme in the event your Mercedes-Benz is faced with downtime; and ICE on Demand, a facility to have short-term use of a combustion-engined Mercedes-Benz model should you so desire.

Like the Mercedes-Benz EQS 500 that does 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds courtesy of its 449 PS/828 Nm dual-motor AWD powertrain, this offer won’t be hanging around for long, as this promotion is valid only until July 31, 2024 (terms and conditions apply).

Place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Be quick, as these vouchers will only be given out during EVx on July 20 and 21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

In addition to Mercedes-Benz, attendees will get to view a broad range of EVs from BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, and the venue will also host new car previews and test drives. Also participating at EVx 2024 are Kineta and Trapo.

If you have yet to be immersed in the world of electric vehicles, EVx 2024 is a great place to have your vehicle charging and infrastructure questions answered, stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready to field any queries you might have.

Happening this weekend, EVx 2024 is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre on July 20 and 21, and admission is free of charge. See you there!