EVx 2024: Purchase a RM899 Power Pass on Gentari Go, score a RM100 Reload Pin for charging credit

Posted in Advertorial / By Mick Chan / July 18 2024 7:08 pm

There are just days to go before the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) makes its return for its third edition at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend, on July 20 and 21. The premier electric vehicle showcase in Malaysia is where you’ll find the latest in the EV market, from cars, equipment, to solutions providers and more.

EVx 2024 is co-sponsored by Carro, RHB, JuiceUp as well as Gentari, and the national clean energy solutions provider will be at the expo with Gentari Go, an integrated mobile app-based platform for myriad EV-related ecosystem products and services from the largest network of licensed EV charging stations in Malaysia.

The Gentari Go mobile app – available for Apple iOS and Android devices – is aimed at offering EV users an integrated sustainable lifestyle through the flow of clean energy, from roof, to wall, to wheel. Gentari Go serves as an integrated platform that includes cross-border roaming, EV rentals, home charging solutions and more.

Gentari is offering packages that will be exclusive to customers at EVx 2024 on July 20 and 21, and for users who are new to living with electric vehicles, the RM899 Power Pass with the RM100 Reload Pin brings a rebate of RM100 in charging credits, and you’ll enjoy 50% off charging rates at all Gentari public charging stations, AC and DC, across Malaysia that has more than 400 licensed charging points, including more than 120 fast chargers.

You could also enjoy the AutoCharge feature depending on your car’s eligibility, and the Power Pass is valid for 12 months upon activation. If you are an existing JuiceUp user, you’ll get an additional one month, for a total of 13 months for the validity of the Power Pass. You’ll also benefit from a cumulative discount of up to RM2,400, and your subscription receipt can be used for tax deduction claims. Terms and conditions apply.

Yet to own an electric vehicle, but thinking of dipping your feet in the EV realm? Head on to EVx 2024 this weekend, and first-time users of the Gentari Go mobile app will score a RM30 Reload Pin, which offers a free first-charge worth RM30 at any Gentari public charging station across Malaysia, for both AC and DC fast charging facilities.

In terms of participating car brands, attendees will get to view a broad range of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG, and the venue will also host new car previews and test drives. Also participating at EVx 2024 are Kineta and Trapo.

If you have yet to be immersed in the world of electric vehicles, EVx 2024 is a great place to have your vehicle charging and infrastructure questions answered, stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready to field any queries you might have.

There’s more – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Be quick, as these vouchers will only be given out during EVx on July 20 and 21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

Happening this weekend, EVx 2024 is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre on July 20 and 21, and admission is free of charge. See you there!