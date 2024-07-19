EVx 2024: Buy a Mercedes-Benz EQA250, EQB350 and get free wallbox or 18 months of unlimited charging!

Posted in Advertorial / By Danny Tan / July 19 2024 2:47 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is back, and the 2024 edition will be held this weekend, July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The third edition of the premier consumer EV showcase – co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – is the place to be for all things EV, from cars to charging equipment.

Mercedes-Benz will be participating in EVx and the premium German marque will display its wide range of EQ electric vehicles at SCCC, ranging from the EQA to the flagship EQS. Compact SUVs are all the rage these days and Mercedes-Benz has full two full electric options in the EQA 250 and EQB 350. Both these models are being offered with a nice carrot – choose from a free MB wallbox with installation or 18 months of unlimited charging by Gentari.

Whichever reward you opt for, you can score more by opting for the Agility+ tailored repayment plan, which comes with motor insurance support and 4x Compact Service + MobilityPlus. Motor insurance support for the EQA is up to a handy RM3,300 and for the EQB, it’s up to RM3,700. Combined with the wallbox/Gentari offer, the savings are substantial.

The EQA 250 AMG Line is powered by a front electric motor with 190 PS/375 Nm, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds. Powering the permanent magnet synchronous motor is a 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that provides 496 km of WLTP-rated range.

If you need something bigger, the EQB 350 has seven seats in three rows. This one comes with an extra rear motor for 292 PS/520 Nm and 4Matic, which pushes the squarer SUV to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. A 66.5 kWh battery provides up to 423 km of WLTP range.

Besides Mercedes-Benz, the likes of BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, Lotus, BYD, Chery and MG are set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx, along with the likes of Kineta and Trapo.

Book a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). These vouchers will only be given out on the spot at EVx on July 20-21 and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings, so be quick!

You can also look forward to exclusive new car previews as well as test drive a variety of EVs, all under one roof. You’ll also be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held during the two-day event.

Also, if you have any charging and infrastructure questions, EVx is the perfect venue to have them answered, as there will be stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready for any queries you might have. As always, EVx promises to educate and inform all about the topic, so if you’re looking to make the switch from ICE to electric, you don’t want to miss the two-day EV showcase at SCCC this weekend. Admission is free.