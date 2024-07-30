South Australia police catch nearly 31,000 distracted drivers with new mobile phone detection cameras

Posted in International News / By Gerard Lye / July 30 2024 3:49 pm

South Australia police (SAPOL) have revealed almost 31,000 drivers were caught using their mobile phones while driving in the first month of new mobile phone detection cameras (MPDC) being operational. According to Drive, the state introduced a three-month grace period in June this year, which will only see motorists caught breaking the law be served with a warning until enforcement officially begins in September.

In the first month of the grace period, 30,754 warning letters were issued to drivers that were caught driving while holding a phone or having it on their lap. Repeat offenders were also highlighted, with 836 registered owners receiving four or more warning letters. Each incident incurs three demerit points, meaning outside of the grace period, these drivers would have lost their licence.

Meanwhile, 45 registered owners received 10 or more warning letters, and three out of this total were caught a staggering 19 times across two or more locations. Given these statistics, SAPOL says its MPDC system recorded at least one distracted motorist driving with their mobile phone less than every two minutes!

From September 19, 2024, those caught committing the offence will receive a fine of AUD556 (about RM1.7k) plus a Victims of Crime levy of AUD102 (RM309) as well as three demerit points. The cameras are reportedly located on the Southern Expressway in Darlington, South Road in Torrensville, North South Motorway in Regency Park, Port Road in Hindmarsh and Port Wakefield Road in Gepps Cross.

Before the implementation of the MPDC, more than 31,000 drivers were caught using their phone behind the wheel by SAPOL in the past five years, which amounts to over AUD13 million in fines (RM39.4 million).

Such a system does exist in Malaysia, as a traffic rules violation detection camera system with artificial intelligence (AI) was installed in Miri last year as part of a proof-of-concept project. Previously, using a mobile phone while driving was a non-compoundable offence, meaning offenders are required to make a compulsory court appearance to settle their fines. This has since been reversed to a compoundable offence and court appearances are no longer compulsory should you pay the fine right away.

The punishment for using a mobile phone while driving without the aid of a holder or hands-free kit (no putting it on your lap) isn’t as severe in Malaysia as it is in Australia, and the use of such cameras isn’t as widespread. Should it be though? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

