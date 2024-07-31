Selangor’s Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) pilot project ends today – good response, service continues

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / July 31 2024 1:45 pm

Selangor’s Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) pilot project that started on November 22 last year is ending today after eight months. The proof of concept (POC) was done in eight zones in the state for the purpose of data collection on riders and usage trends.

According to Selangor’s exco member for investment, trade and mobility Ng Sze Han, the DRT pilot project has received positive response on the demand and need for the service. “Besides that, the state government has received applications to expand the DRT service so that it can help the agenda of improving public transport in Selangor,” he said in a statement, reported by Sinar Harian.

Ng added that following the end of the pilot project, the state government is encouraging the DRT service providers who have conducted the pilot project under the Selangor Mobility programme to continue the service at the same RM2 per journey rate in the existing zones until December this year.

“For this purpose, the state government is now fine-tuning the right method so that the people of Selangor can continue to enjoy the DRT service,” he said, adding that his office will also conduct a detailed study of the pilot project. “We will present the report and recommend full implementation of DRT in Selangor to the state authorities,” the Kinrara ADUN added.

The two DRT service providers are Badan Bas Coach and Asia Mobility Technologies. The latter was recently in the news as the company is led by the husband of youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

The state government responded to the controversy by saying that both companies were chosen via the request-for-proposal (RFP) method and only they have the required expertise and permission for the POC from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

By the way, Rapid KL has been operating DRT vans for some time now, and you might have seen them roaming.

