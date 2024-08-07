MyJPJ app now displays vehicle ownership certificate

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 7 2024 5:34 pm

The road transport department (JPJ)’s MyJPJ mobile application has added another new feature following an update. Vehicle owners are now able to view their vehicle ownership certificate (or geran) on the app.

This adds on to the driver’s licence and vehicle road tax (lesen kenderaan motor, or LKM), which are displayed in their digital form on the application. Those utilising the app simply need to navigate to the profile section from the app’s main screen, where the vehicle ownership certificate is listed alongside the driver’s licence and LKM.

Besides viewing these documents, users can of course make road tax and lesen renewals via the app. In June, the department added FPX as a payment mode for e-LMM and e-LKM renewals. Besides online banking, credit cards can also be used for payment.

