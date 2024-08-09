Leader Energy picks BMW EVs for its corporate fleet

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / August 9 2024 5:15 pm

In a step towards more sustainable and responsible corporate mobility solutions, Leader Energy Group has announced the acquisition of several new electric vehicles (EVs) for its corporate fleet, in partnership with BMW Group Malaysia through authorised dealer Wheelcorp Premium.

Based on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between BMW Group Malaysia and Leader Energy to enhance EV charging infrastructure across the country, the latter will be adding several latest BMW i models, which consists of the BMW i4 eDrive35, BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport and BMW iX xDrive50 to its corporate fleet.

This move marks a significant first step in Leader Energy’s commitment to transitioning toward more responsible mobility solutions, with the aim of significantly reducing their company’s CO2 emissions across their operations. Plans are in place to further expand their corporate fleet with additional BMW i EVs over the next year.

“Our partner, Leader Energy has demonstrated exemplary responsibility by taking the lead in renewable energy solutions and transitioning to electric vehicles. As the leading provider of premium electrified vehicles, BMW Group Malaysia is pleased to support this transformative step through our state-of-the-art BMW i models,” said Sashi Ambihaipahan, director of corporate communications and sustainability at BMW Group Malaysia.

“It is our hope that this initiative becomes a catalyst for other prominent and like-minded organisations to embrace Clean Mobility practices and recognise the long-term benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles, incorporating more responsible technology in their overall business operations,” he added.

Leader Energy, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is an independent power producer principally involved in the development, ownership, operations and maintenance of power assets and projects. In partnership with BMW Group Malaysia, Leader Energy is developing several fast-charging sites on the PLUS North-South Highway.

