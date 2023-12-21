2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport in Malaysia gallery – 286 PS, 400 Nm; 483 km EV range; priced from RM284k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 21 2023 3:02 pm

Here’s a gallery of the BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport, which is one of two new variants of the i4 added to the local line-up in August this year, the other being the regular eDrive35). At present, the i4 range includes the two aforementioned eDrive35 variants, along with the eDrive40 M Sport and M50.

In eDrive35 guise, the i4 features a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. This is good for a 0-100 km/h time of six seconds as well as a top speed of 190 km/h.

As for range, a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 70.3 kWh (66 kWh usable) provides a WLTP-rated range of up to 483 km. Charging with the 11-kW onboard AC charger (Type 2) will take 8.25 hours, while with DC fast charging (CCS2) at up to 180 kW, a 10-80% state of charge is reached in just 32 minutes.

Standard kit for the i4 eDrive35 M Sport includes LED headlamps, standard passive suspension, three-zone climate control, an anthracite M headliner, aluminium ‘Rhombicle’ anthracite M interior trim, an M leather steering wheel, powered front seats with driver’s side memory function, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a powered tailgate, IconicSounds Electric and Comfort Access.

The eDrive35 M Sport model also comes with more aggressive bumpers, Frozen Grey exterior highlights, the M high-gloss Shadowline exterior package and 18-inch M Aerodynamic style 858 M bicolour alloys. In addition to some variant-exclusive design touches, the eDrive35 M Sport bests its non-M Sport counterpart by having the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch central touchscreen and a head-up display.

The eDrive35 duo comes come standard with the Driving Assistant package, which includes Active Cruise Control with stop & go function, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Return, Lane Change Warning, Front Collision Warning with Brake Intervention (AEB), Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Prevention and Speed Limit Info. There’s also the Parking Assistant package providing assisted parking, a reverse camera, Active Park Distance Control and the Reversing Assistant.

Customers who go with the eDrive35 M Sport have two exclusive colours – M Portimao Blue and M Brooklyn Grey – to choose from, both not available for the regular eDrive35. Other options include Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Sanremo Green, Skyscraper Grey and Aventurine Red, while the perforated Sensatec synthetic leather comes in either Black, Cognac or Tacora Red.

As for pricing, the eDrive35 M Sport retails at RM284,210 with a standard two-year warranty, or RM299,800 if you opt for the extended warranty (five years) and service (six years) package. For context, the non-M Sport version of the eDrive35 goes for RM258,210, rising up to RM273,800 with the aftersales package, while the eDrive40 M Sport is RM100,000 more.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

