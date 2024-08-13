Touch ‘n Go launches limited-edition Coral TnG Enhanced NFC card, first in its new POP Series

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 13 2024 10:37 am

Touch ‘n Go has introduced a new TnG Enhanced NFC card called the Coral. Presented in a bright orange hue, the Coral is a limited edition issue, part of the new POP Series of cards being released by the company.

According to TnG, the Coral card sets the tone for future designs by bringing a fresh and playful energy to its lineup of physical products. The Coral is pretty much a regular NFC-enabled TnG card, with its striking tone, which makes it unmissable in any wallet or purse, being the only differentiator.

Priced at RM25 each, the Coral TnG card is now available for purchase at Touch ‘n Go service and sales centres in NU Sentral and Bangsar South, and those interested in the limited-edition collectible card can also buy the card online from the Touch ‘n Go eWallet Lazada store and Touch ‘n Go Official Shopee Mall.

The company added that it is set to launch more POP Series cards, with more vibrant colours and designs to be introduced in the near future.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.