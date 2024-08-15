Federal Auto partners with Jaecoo – FA Sino Premium showroom opens at Menara MBMR, Kuala Lumpur

Posted in Jaecoo, Local News / By Mick Chan / August 15 2024 6:10 pm

MBM Resources subsidiary, Federal Auto Group has announced its partnership with Jaecoo Malaysia, and has opened a new dealership for the brand in Menara MBMR along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur.

This new dealership operates under FA Sino Premium, a subsidiary of the Federal Auto Group and serves as an outlet for the Jaecoo brand in Malaysia. This is part of the brand’s partnership with 30 dealers across 35 dealerships for distribution and aftersales in the country.

“Jaecoo’s distinctive position as a challenger SUV brand, paired with Federal Auto’s legacy as an experienced premium auto retailer, is a winning synergy. This strategic partnership is firmly rooted in our shared passion for excellence and long-term growth. Together, we are excited to raise the bar in delivering a truly premium ownership experience to benefit customers,” said Jaecoo Malaysia vice president Emily Lek.

“Jaecoo has proven themselves as a brand that is unhesitating and swift in setting up the distribution infrastructure and bringing the promised vehicle models into Malaysia. We are proud and thrilled to begin our partnership with Jaecoo Malaysia,” said Federal Auto chairman Wong Fay Lee.

Following the opening of its showroom in Menara MBMR, Federal Auto also plans to open a 4S centre for the brand in Segambut next year, according to the company.

In addition to Jaecoo, brands under the Federal Auto banner include Volvo and Volkswagen, with its distributorship of the Swedish brand in Malaysia dating back to 1960. Separately, Jaecoo Malaysia saw the opening of its first 3S centre in Glenmarie in June this year.

The brand officially launched the J7 SUV in Malaysia last month, with two variants priced at RM138,800 and RM148,800 respectively. The J7 is assembled locally in Shah Alam, and is covered by a seven-year, 150,000 km warranty with round-the-clock roadside assistance.

