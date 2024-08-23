E-Invoicing will have a “significant impact on car sales” when it is fully implemented, says TA Securities

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 23 2024 11:39 am

While the government anticipates that the implementation of e-Invoicing will have very little impact on the overall total industry volume (TIV) or vehicle sales in Malaysia, TA Securities says that this might not be the case. In a research note published yesterday, the firm said that the system’s implementation is expected to have a “significant impact on car sales” when it is in fully incorporated, as The Edge reports.

“According to our auto analyst, this is when it becomes mandatory for all taxpayers, regardless of their annual turnover or revenue, [to adapt to e-invoicing]. The new system is expected to pose challenges for buyers who may find it difficult to secure the ‘full loan’ amounts previously offered by certain sales agents,” it said.

At present, the first phase of the system, which began on August 1, involves around 3,500 companies with annual revenues of more than RM100 million, with the government handing a six-month grace period to taxpayers to ensure a smooth implementation process. It has been previously pointed out that most vehicle dealership companies do not earn revenue exceeding that amount, so the impact at present is negligible.

The second phase is set to begin in January next year, and will involve companies with annual revenues of between RM25 million and RM100 million, and by July 1, 2025, all other taxpayers are set to utilise e-Invoicing, excluding those with annual turnovers under RM150,000.

When this happens, instances of ‘full loan’ scenarios or ‘inflated’ invoices are set to end, likely to affect those who make vehicle purchases along those lines, although the extent of how it will impact sales figures remains to be seen.

“For the automotive industry, this means a more transparent purchasing process, where inflated invoice practices will be curtailed, potentially affecting how car sales transactions are conducted and financed,” the firm stated. It however added that e-Invoicing will have a limited impact on automotive companies with an in-house vehicle financing arm.

